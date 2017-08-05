Convergences and Divergences Between Russia and the US in Syria

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has now ‘reassured’ the world that he has an accord with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Syria, at the same time the US Department of Defense said it would retrieve arms supplied to the Free Syrian Army, after some of its factions rejected US conditions for continued support, led by ending the fight against Syrian regime forces and focusing exclusively on fighting ISIS. The war of sanctions and diplomatic vendettas raging between Washington, and Moscow and Iran, will still not dissuade Tillerson-Lavrov from meeting next week in Manila, on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting, with the war on ISIS and Al-Nusra Front being the absolute priority in the policy agenda. Russia is pursuing a fixed policy with some flexibility to avoid losing its partnership with the US in Syria, but without compromising the principles that govern its relation with Iran and the Syrian regime. The US by contrast has been fickle, unworried by the reputation it has garnered for abandoning friends and partners when US interests dictate it, while the Trump administration has gone further, embracing contradictions and aligning itself with Russian realpolitik albeit on a haphazard basis. Both sides claim that their accords over fighting terrorism and de-escalation zones will be followed by the revival of a political process focusing on Syria’s future, new constitution, elections, and the opposition’s participation in power, currently monopolized by the regime. Both sides realize there can be no coexistence between totalitarian Baath Party rule and a genuine democratic process that can produce alternatives to the Baath structure. Moderate Syrian rebels have surrendered to the facts on the ground, after having betrayed themselves, and then being betrayed by their allies and friends. To begin with, these factions were not ready or capable to fight a formidable military alliance comprised of Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, and the Syrian regime. The rebels fell victim to US abandonment and false promises, while Arab Gulf powers were implicated in the Syrian war in the service of US regional projects and dubious purposes. The rebels made several fateful mistakes, including believing that they can fight two enemies, the regime and the jihadists. In the end it found itself required to fight exclusively the jihadists, who were fighting the regime alongside the rebels, but for a different agenda unrelated to the moderate opposition cause. The moderate rebels, particularly factions of the Free Syrian Army, have now accepted Russia, Iranian, and US dictates. But Washington is still figuring out the order of importance of its tactics, and Rex Tillerson has a learning curve to catch the threads of the strategic game that Lavrov is so well versed with in Syria. In Iraq, Tillerson has conducted himself naively, deliberately so or otherwise, and in the Gulf crisis with Qatar, he has taken a long time to make an initiative, as he is fighting the ghosts of a rookie, and unskillful administration.

The chaotic Trump administration is not alone responsible for US policies, however. Rather, a majority of long-term policies are decided by the US establishment on the basis of national interests. For this reason, there is some continuity with George W. Bush’s war on terror in Iraq, which invited international terrorism to the region, handed over Iraq to Iran, and removed Iraq from the strategic military equation with Israel. And there is continuity in US policy with Obama’s inaction in Syria, as he sought to appease Iran and back the rise of Sunni Islamists to power in Egypt and elsewhere, fostering chaos in the region.

Rex Tillerson is the diplomatic face of the administration of a very unusual president, who took office at a tense time for the Gulf countries, reeling from the Obama doctrine which had downscaled its traditional Gulf alliances in favor of a shift in US-Iranian relations. The promises President Trump brought a few months ago to the Riyadh Summit, to turn Obama’s page and launch a Trump doctrine, was soon shaken, because of US moves on the ground vis-à-vis Iranian projects in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon marked by appeasement and acceptance of the facts on the ground. It was also shaken because of the vague US attitudes and roles in the crisis between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, and Qatar.

Tillerson dithered at the start of the Qatar row. He should have acted immediately on two parallel levels: By intervening personally, and by appointing a high-level envoy. He didn’t.

Six weeks ago, I proposed an exceptional US mediation effort to be led by a high-level envoy well versed with the region, with clear demands, mechanisms, and timetable that would forward tit-for-tat de-escalation measures, suggesting Gen. David Petraeus for the task. At that time, it was possible to rein in the row on clear bases. Now, two months into the crisis, the task is more difficult, even with Tillerson appointing this week two envoys to help mediation efforts. Indeed, the US administration has sent mixed messages, allowing both sides of the crisis to interpret them in their favor, respectively. No doubt, this exacerbates the row in the Gulf, whether the US has deliberately done so or not.

Part of the outcome of the crisis is the repercussion on the future of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which once was a source of security, economic, and political convergence among its six members – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar – despite disagreements between their positions on some issues. Today, the 40-year-old GCC is crumbling, and integration among the six countries is being reversed. It seems Divide and Conquer remains the constant policy of other powers in the Arab region, and Arabs are always ready to oblige.

It may be said that the GCC minus Qatar, and possibly Oman, will not collapse or be disbanded. It may even be said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are alone the main weight in the Gulf and the GCC, and would spare it from collapse. In reality, however, even a nominal collapse of the GCC serves Iran and its grand strategy in the region, which seeks to install Tehran as the de-facto leader of a Gulf-wide security system. Then Iran would decide whether the main security partner would be the US or Russia, if it controls the security levers of the Gulf.

It is no coincidence nor a fluke that hostility between Washington and Tehran was curtailed under the Obama doctrine, which acknowledged the legitimacy of the theocratic regime in Iran even as it believes in the right to export its religious revolution. The US reluctance and pussyfooting in the Gulf and vis-à-vis containing the Qatar crisis are not reassuring, because the US is capable of containing it to prevent the collapse of the GCC and the integration among its member states. It is not incomprehensible in this context either, that the Trump administration is deliberately overlooking Iran’s major advanced on the ground as part of its Persian Crescent project, which cuts across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

It is not enough for Tillerson to say Iranian military presence in Syria is unacceptable. There should be mechanisms and a timetable for demanding Iranian military withdrawal from this Arab nation. For all intents and purposes, what we are facing is tacit US acceptance of the facts on the ground imposed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah in Syria, without any serious effort to halt the Persian Crescent project, which the Trump administration claims to oppose and would like to frustrate. Senior figures of this administration have proclaimed they would stop Iran from directly or indirectly controlling the territories captured from ISIS and jihadists in Iraq and Syria, but the events on the ground suggest they have backtracked from this pledge for the sake of the absolute priority of defeating ISIS.

Tillerson has said the above issue will be part of the accords with Russia, albeit the latter has indicated repeatedly it would not abandon its friends and allies in Syria. Russia is proud of the reputation of a reliable ally it has cultivated, in contrast with the US reputation of quick abandonment of allies, save for Israel, which is part of the US domestic landscape now.

Nevertheless, it remains no trivial matter that the US Secretary of State has said Iranian military withdrawal from Syria is a crucial condition for ending the conflict. One hopes that this is a serious position reflecting long-term US policy, rather than remarks meant for media consumption. The same applies to promises for a political settlement in Syria after the battle of Raqqa against ISIS, and the carving of de-escalation zones, a process led by Russia. The US must not just say Assad has no part in Syria’s future, but must prove it is serious about this, bearing in mind that Russia has a diametrically opposed position on Syria.

Sergei Lavrov will not compromise on the relationship he is seeking to have with Tillerson, so the Russian policy on Syria will be more restrained, especially vis-à-vis Assad. According to reports in Bloomberg, Moscow wants Assad to accept a symbolic sharing of power with the opposition. This defies the spirit of the Geneva Communique and subsequent documents in Astana and elsewhere. Moscow has supported Assad from the get-go, shoring up his position and defeating the Syrian opposition. It will not abandon him unless there is a grand bargain with the US that justifies this price. However, such a bargain is far off now, while Assad grows more intransigent by the day, following military gains enabled by Iran and Russia. He believes he has won, and that the Baath Party should therefore remain in control of Syria, and even teach those who rebelled against him a lesson in vengeance.

Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council who is close to the Kremlin, was quoted as saying that Assad’s obstruction of the political process created tensions with Russia. Russia not willing to fight war for Assad to achieve victory, he said, although it is not clear whether such remarks are serious or meant for media consumption.

Clearly, however, Russia has the ability to pressure and influence Assad, as well as Iran and its militias, given that the air cover it provides remains necessary for their operations. Moscow will not deploy these means, however, as long as US policy is weak, hesitant, and passive.