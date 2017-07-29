Conversion "Therapy" Survivor Shares Harrowing Experience

Sam Brinton is a survivor of anti-LGBTQ conversion “therapy” practices, something many people believe ended many years ago. They (nonbinary) shared their story of survival at Equality Federation’s 20th Annual Leadership Conference, where over 200 leaders are strategizing to win equality.

As a child, Sam experienced electroshock and unspeakable mental abuse. They are quick to point out that the practice is still still happening in many states. Equality Federation and our partners are working hard to bring this issue to the attention of the media and lawmakers so that we can end it once and for all.