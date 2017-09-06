Conveyancing groups welcome new government laws on leaseholds

Buying a house is difficult enough. It’s probably the most important, and certainly most expensive purchase most people will ever make, but it always seems there’s someone out to make it difficult.

Firstly, there’s all that legal stuff you have to do.

Bother buyer and seller have to get a conveyancer, there’s all the issue with land searches, fees and mortgages and a whole host of other things that have to be dealt with.

One part of the buying process, however, has always seemed easy.

If you’re buying an apartment or flat, you buy on a leasehold, meaning you have ground rent and maintenance to pay for as long as you live there. But if you buy a house on your own plot, it’s a freehold, meaning you own the land and there’s nothing more to pay.

Over the past few years though, there’s been a trend for developers to sell a house on a leasehold, telling the occupiers that the freehold interest can be bought for a small fee in a few years. However, many have found that when enquiring to purchase, the fee has risen as in the meantime the developer has sold the freehold to an investment firm.

Sometimes these firms have been asking for much more than the original price, sometimes many thousands of pounds.

This has come as a shock to the householders, but for developers, it has been lucrative, with The Leasehold Knowledge Partnership campaign group estimating that building firms make £300 million to £500 million a year from the sale of ground rent agreements to investors.

So now the government has acted, and these types of deals are to be banned.

This has been welcomed by the Conveyancing Association, and director Beth Rudolf said: “We are delighted to see the Government responding to such a significant weight of evidence from leaseholders and stakeholders in the property industry, and is producing proposals intended to prevent additional homeowners getting caught by escalating ground rents and unreasonable consent fees.”

Hopefully, this will now make owning a home a much less complex, and cheaper option for many buyers.