Cookbook Review: Fever-Tree: The Art of Mixing

You make tonic water using quinine which comes from the bark of the cinchona tree. In the 19ty century, quinine was the “penicillin” of its time. Quinine was the wonder drug to cure fevers. Those cinchona trees became very, very valuable and nations, like Peru, high in the Andes where the trees grew wanted to maintain control of the species.

Entrepreneurs had other ideas and both trees and seeds were smuggled out to lands around the word. Today, quinine is derived from trees in the Andes still but also in Africa, India, and South East Asia.

A dozen years ago Charles Rolls and Tom Warrilow witnessed the rise of mixology and spread of new spirit ideas across the world. Wonderful new beverage ideas were springing to life in bars across the world, from New York to Hong Kong. Charles and Tim saw the need for tonic water that was as elevated and elegant as the cocktail marvels coming to life.

The result is history, history you can see on your store shelves. Fever-Tree products are on the shelves of the best markets and liquor stores. The have produced a portfolio of tonic waters that combine with all kinds of spirits, not just that “simple G&T” you’ve enjoyed. Today, there are so many gins, with so many notes, that you really need tonic water matching your specific gin. There is, for example, their Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, made with rosemary and lemon thyme, that proves the perfect match for gins that are herbaceous or heavy in citrus notes.

This powerful book has over 125 recipes using Fever-Tree products. The ideas come from top notch bars and mixologists across the planet. And you will see there is much beyond the world of G&T. Here, for example, is this Lemonade Cup made with seasonal fruit and herbs, Pimm’s No. 1Cup, orange bitters, and Fever-Tree Sicilian Lemonade. It’s so beautiful you’ll be reluctant to drink it. That’s why you probably want to make a double recipe.

The lovely recipes are organized by the major flavor components added to the tonic water:

Ginger

Fruits and Flowers

Herbs and Spices

With all the choices presented here, you are sure to find a sweet spot, some tonic concoction that will have you pondering the power of tree bark. And you won’t be buying “plain old” tonic water again. Ever.

Fever-Tree: The Art of Mixing will be published on October 3rd but you can preorder now. Do.