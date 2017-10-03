Cookbook Review: Leon Happy Soup

You may be acquainted with Leon. It is a British-based upscale fast food chain with outlets spread across the world. It’s also a series of cookbooks, promoting their brand of healthy and decidedly different food concepts. The cookbooks have a unique branding: a Leon book is most distinct with its layout, colors, and those health-promoting recipes.

I’ve enjoyed all the earlier Leon books. I have, I must admit, found them just a tad quirky at times. I look at a recipe sometime and think, “Would I make that?” Not with Happy Soups. I happily think I want to make almost everything in this book. Happy Soups is a fascinating cookbook, one that will inspire you, feed you, and surely leave you happy when your meal is finished.

The soup recipes here fall into two classes: old friends appearing here in bright new clothes and some mystery guests you do want to invite into your kitchen.

The old friends include:

Gazpacho

Ajo Blanco

Chilled Avocado

Leek and Potato

Curried Parsnip

Hungarian Goulash

Well, you probably haven’t had that Curried Parsnip on your table for a bit, if ever, but it’s a classic soup using things American tend to shy from in their kitchen: curry and parsnips. We shouldn’t.

It’s the new players on the soup scene, though, that make this book so vital and lively. The Leon staff does enormous research and recipe development. Here you’ll encounter soup ideas from around the world, presented with inviting photographs and written in a fashion that means you, yes you, really can whip these up at home.

Consider these soup fantasies:

Keralan Style Seafood with Turmeric, Mustard, Curry, Ginger and Chile

Thai Tom Yum Soup with Shrimp, Lemongrass, Chiles, and Oyster Mushrooms

Burmese Mohinga, a Breakfast Fish Soup

Sicilian-Style Spicy Chicken Meatball

Turkish Red Lentil Soup with Spinach, Yogurt, Pomegranate and Crispy Onions

Moroccan Lamb and Lentil Harissa

Shakshuka, an Israeli Breakfast Soup with Bell Pepper, Harissa, Cumin, Paprika, and Tomatoes

Mexican-Style Corn and Red Pepper with Guacamole

Jerusalem Artichoke Soup with Roast Olives and Goat Cheese

Grilled Cherry Soup

Yes, I wrote that correctly: Grilled Cherry Soup. There’s a section of sweet soups which are delights I have never tasted. There is even, trust me, a Chocolate Soup with Sweet and Salty Brioche Croutons.

That last idea may have you rushing out to buy your copy of Happy Soup today. Ah, we are month away from publication. Write down “11/7” on a sticky. Or go online and preorder. I guarantee there are many recipes here you will want to try. Your soup portfolio is about to expand.

I grew up when “soup” meant “cans.” No more. Not with a gem like Leon Happy Soups.