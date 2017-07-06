Cop Shuts Down Former Legislator Who Was Annoyed By Missing Person Alert

Mr. Bruce - While I can’t honestly say that I appreciated it, I did want you to know I received your e-mail.

The notifications you received involved an “at risk” 15 year-old who went missing during bad weather, prompting various alerts in the specific area. We are blessed in that she was found fairly quickly, due partly to the advisories that went out.

I regret that the phone notifications took you from your beauty rest. In truth, the beauty rest ain’t working anyway.

Your complete lack of care, concern and compassion for anyone but yourself fits perfectly with your obnoxious and bullying personality.

Perhaps some day you will be the person of interest that is missing and will need the public’s help in locating you. Perhaps not, as that would actually require someone to miss you enough to make an initial report.

Moving forward, I will see what I can do to remove you from notifications for anything but your sole, personal welfare, if you promise to remove my e-mail address from any more boorish correspondence you choose to send.

Sometimes less really is more.

Chief Pete Carey