What to do after a death in England or Wales

A checklist of things to do after a death. Not all will be relevant to you, but it is not easy to remember everything you need to do when someone dies.

Article by The Probate Department Ltd, solicitors.

If the person dies at home:

Contact the persons doctor, the police and the nearest relative. It is also a requirement to contact the Police, but do make it clear to them if it was expected, to avoid an over reaction. If the death was expected, and ther persons GP is available, they will give you a medical certificate showing the cause of death. They’ll also give you a formal notice saying they’ve signed the medical certificate and telling you how to register the death. If the person is to be cremated, you’ll need two certificates signed by different doctors. The Funeral Director will often arrange the second one. Be aware that, if there is a prepaid funeral plan, it is often a requirement to call the company first, NOT a funeral director, so advance checking is prudent. A mistake could be very expensive.

If the person dies in hospital:

The hospital will usually issue a medical certificate and formal notice. The body will usually be kept in the hospital mortuary until the funeral directors or relatives make their arrangements.

Unexpected death

When a person dies unexpectedly, or the family doctor hasn’t seen them in the last 14 days, the coroner must, by law, be involved. That doesn’t mean the death is suspicious – around half of deaths are referred to the coroner. Who is a doctor or lawyer responsible for investigating unexpected deaths. They may call for a post-mortem or inquest. This may take some time, so the funeral may need to be delayed. The coroners officers will liase with the family.

Registering a Death.

One of the first things to do after a death is to register the death. For most areas of England a Wales. the details for your locality are HERE. Ring first - most insist on any appointment, and the address may have changed. You will need to take along certain paperwork with you, so find that as soon as you can. There is a Guide How Register a Death (PDF) on the same site which you can download.

Contact a funeral director (or get several for quotes), after checking that there is no prepaid funeral plan. Be prepared for the gentle upsell though, especially with the big corporate firms. If possible, you should find out prepaid funeral arrangements beforehand. If there is a proper prepaid funeral plan, then it is important to find it quickly. It can be both embarrassing and expensive to instruct the wrong undertaker when the funeral has already been paid for and perhaps organised.

The undertaker cannot go ahead until the death has been registered and he or she has all the correct paper work.

How long after a death is the funeral?

If the Coroner is not involved, the death can be registered immediately. The funeral can be booked far enough ahead to alert those who might wish to attend or who would be hurt if they were not notified. The responsibility for the funeral arrangements is that of the Executor if there is a Will, or the next of kin otherwise. The responsibility for paying the undertaker is that of the person who instructs them.

However, if the deceased had funds in the bank, most banks will agree, if asked in advance, to pay all or part of the funeral directors bill provided it is sent direct to them. They will NOT refund any money anyone else pays, not will they pay out more than was in the bank. Don’t forget that important items may still be being paid by standing order or direct debit – the Executor should check. Of course, some of these issues will not be the same if there is a surviving spouse. It is prudent to change the locks if no one else lives in the property: who know who else has keys?

Who should I tell after a death?

Family members and friends.

Employer or educational establishments.

Health professionals and cancel any appointments.

Care Agencies such as Social Services, home carers, meals on wheels and day centres.

Many people put an advert in the local paper giving the date and time of the funeral.

Financial organisations to tell when someone dies.

Banks/National Savings/building societies.

Insurance companies (e.g. life, buildings/contents, medical, car, travel).

Pension providers.

Credit card/store card providers.

Any other financial institutions must be informed so that any accounts solely in the deceased's name can be frozen to prevent fraud. You should also tell companies/organisations with joint accounts, although these should normally (but not always) still be accessible by the other joint holder.

Mortgage provider.

Landlord

Buildings and property insurance companies to make sure continued cover especially if the property is left unoccupied. There will be strict conditions and cover will be reduced. Valuables should be photographed and removed to somewhere secure, with witnesses in case of dispute.

Utility companies (electricity, gas, water and telephone) and arrange transfer of account details if necessary.

TV/internet companies.

Government offices to tell after someone dies.

(See also the "Tell us once service" when registering the death.)

Pensions Service or Jobcentre Plus to cancel any benefits to the deceased or their carer.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs to deal with tax and Child Benefit payments (if applicable).

Local government offices that offer services such as the Electoral Register, housing benefit, council tax office, bus pass, disabled parking permits, library membership.

The DVLA and the insurance company if the deceased owned a car (remember it is an offence to keep uninsured or untaxed car on the road) or held a driving licence.

The Passport Agency.

Other people to contact after a death.

Reduce the burden of any unwanted mail by registering with the Bereavement Register.

Clubs/membership organisations/social groups.

If the deceased held a firearms licence for work and/or recreational purposes, contact the local police station.

Redirecting the post. Here are the Royal Mails instructions: "To arrange a Redirection of their mail after death, what do I need to do? You can apply for a Redirection for the deceased at a Post Office® branch or by post. Please see the "Application in Special Circumstances" section of the terms and conditions. This details who is allowed to apply on the deceased's behalf. If you still need help call Royal Mail on 08457 777 888 or text phone 0845 600 0606. If you're calling from outside the UK call +44 1782 668 007.

What NOT to do after a death:

Do NOT throw away all the deceased's' papers. You will be surprised how often this happens, and it can add substantially to the cost of probate. For example, the last 7 years bank statements might be needed, insurance policies or investment details could easily be lost. If it is rented property or a care home, things can very easily get lost in the hurry to clear everything out so rent doesn't keep accruing.

