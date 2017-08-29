Corinne Olympios Says Alcohol, Medication Caused Blackout On 'Paradise'

A combination of alcohol and medication caused Corinne Olympios to black out during the first day of taping “Bachelor in Paradise,” the reality star said during a taped segment on Tuesday’s episode of the summer dating show.

Host Chris Harrison talked with Olympios about her part in a scandal that temporarily shut down the reality show’s production in June and made national headlines, and she opened up about how difficult the media firestorm was for her ― and her own role in the incident.

“The first day, unfortunately, I don’t remember much of,” Olympios said. “I definitely over-drank. I did. I was also on some medication that you’re not supposed to drink on, which I didn’t know.” The combination, she said, impaired her judgment. She told Harrison that she’s now in the process of tapering off the medication, which she began taking after her Champagne-filled stint on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.” She said she’d learned through the incident to be more cognizant of what she puts into her body.

Production of “Paradise” was halted after production staff filed complaints of misconduct over an incident involving Olympios and DeMario Jackson on the first day of filming. After an independent investigation found no wrongdoing by the cast, taping resumed ― though both Olympios and Jackson declined to return.

Since the controversy erupted, Olympios has commented on the incident primarily through statements from her legal team, while Jackson spoke more frequently to the press. He also sat down with Harrison for a taped interview that aired during “Bachelor in Paradise” on Aug. 22, sharing his and his family’s hurt and confusion at the dramatic media reports of the situation. He stated, not for the first time, that he had nothing but warm feelings for Olympios. “I’m here for her,” he told Harrison. “She’s experiencing the same thing that I am.” Still, she told Harrison that she was thrown by Jackson’s openness with the press, a move which, she said, left her on the defensive.