Corinne Olympios Is Done With 'Bachelor In Paradise,' Ends Investigation

All messy things must come to an end.

After weeks of speculation into “allegations of misconduct” on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise,” contestant Corinne Olympios has ended her own investigation and announced that she will not return to the reality dating series.

Production on the upcoming fourth season of the “Bachelor” spin-off was halted earlier this month after a producer filed a complaint about a possible sexual assault involving Olympios and former “Bachelorette” star DeMario Jackson. In the days following, both have released conflicting statements about the night in question, while Warner Bros. concluded that there was no misconduct during filming.

After categorizing herself as the “victim” and hiring a top Hollywood attorney, Olympios released a statement on Thursday announcing that the investigation was “completed to my satisfaction.”

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things,” the statement read. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on ‘The Bachelor,’ and while I was invited to return to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”

In the wake of the scandal, the series has reportedly implemented a two-drink maximum per hour rule, according to TMZ, to curb contestants’ drinking and avoid a similar situation in the future.

“I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being,” she continued, “but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

As for Jackson, he is reportedly also not returning to “Paradise” and recently shared his side of the story in his first televised interview.