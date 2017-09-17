Corn by the Roaring Fork

As a grad student I was invited to a seminar at the Aspen Institute. It was led by Ernie Boyer, head of the Carnegie Foundation. I had written a long report called “Faculty Development in a Time of Retrenchment.” The document was issued on behalf of the Group for Human Development in Higher Education, of which I was the junior member. We tried to think of ways to improve college teaching. The New York Times ran a story on the report, and the attention led to some consulting gigs.

My only experience of college instruction was acting as a teaching assistant in few courses. In other words, I knew almost nothing, except as a cosumer, and relied heavily on the wisdom of my senior colleagues.

I enjoyed being treated in the seminar as a budding authority, but for me the most memorable event was a picnic to which were invited the members of our group and the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Institute, then meeting in the little Rocky Mountain town. We repaired to the bank of the Roaring Fork River. Guests included a physicist who had helped create the atom bomb, John Lindsay (the mayor of New York City), and the wife of the Shah of Iran, who was then ruling that country. The latter was inconspicuously guarded by Savak agents in cowboy shirts.

My Mom taught me to roast corn-on-the-cob, but she never expected that I would instruct the Shah’s wife, the Shahbanu, the Empress, in how to eat this American delicacy. I enjoyed conversations at the event, especially with the physicist, who had been aghast at the fate of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and had helped organize his fellow scientists against further use of the bomb.