Corporate Planning for 2018 and the New R&D Tax Credit Regulations

Rarely will you come across an easier opportunity to inject new dollars into your corporate budget than claiming the Federal R&D tax credit. Unbeknownst to most early stage companies is the easy availability and accessibility of this generous incentive meant to propel continued innovation. While the credit has been on the books for 35 years only recently was it updated to now incentivize thousands of early stage companies to continue investing in their efforts to innovate.

How Does it Work​​

The R&D tax credit is a dollar for dollar offset to your future payroll tax expenses up to $250,000 each year. Unlike a tax deduction, a credit is a direct reduction in the amount you owe whereas a deduction only reduces your total taxable income. Claiming this credit is effectively a direct cash infusion because you immediately transfer cash that is earmarked to pay payroll taxes into new budget that can be reinvested in the business however you choose.

​​Why Haven’t I Heard About this Earlier

To some, this sounds too good to be true and to many others R&D tax credits aren’t the preferred topic of conversation. existing regulations were made permanent and new regulations were recently enacted (see the PATH Act for full details) ​​Previously, your business had to be profitable in order to benefit from this credit, but since most software startups aren’t profitable in their early years the credit had little to no value and therefore wasn’t incentivizing these companies to increase or maintain their R&D spend as the law is intended to do.

What Changed?​​

For the past 35 years, the R&D credit was a temporary part of the U.S. tax code. The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 - PATH Act - made the research credit a permanent benefit, enabling thousands of small businesses to be qualified to use up to $250,000 of R&D credits to offset payroll tax liabilities. ​​

Who is Eligible?

​​If you're developing software for sale, lease, license or to be marketed to third parties, including for online use to transact business than your business is subject to the 4-part test as seen in the graphic above.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that $10 billion dollars in what would have been tax revenue will stay in the hands of these early stage companies. As a frame of reference to the magnitude of $10b, only $6 billion of venture capital was invested in the state of California in 2016.