Corporations Like The LGBTQ Community A Lot

LGBTQ people spend money and consume just like non-LGBTQ people. And corporations and brands have noticed. Instead of ignoring them or discriminating against them, companies now explicitly demonstrate how much they like the LGBTQ community.

In New York City, there are tons of ads and gestures that spotlight allegiance to the LGBTQ community, here are some that made my eyes roll with particular amusement.

Everlane

I’m not sure what Everlane is (I don’t feel like Googling it, but I think it’s a clothing company), but I’d rather be 100% chocolate chip cookie dough than “100% human”.

HSBC

LGBTQ people need to a place to keep their money, too. If they don’t want to keep their money at Citibank, then they can use HSBC instead.

M&M’s

I hate myself, but I do love what’s inside M&M’s. They’re one of my favorite candies.

Starbucks

I was waiting in line a long time to use a bathroom at Starbucks (I think the person ahead of me was pooping), so I took a photo of this sign. The bathroom is for one person at a time, so the gender of the person doesn’t really matter since they will be the only gender in the bathroom (unless they’re naughty).

Capital One Bank