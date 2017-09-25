Roger Brooks, President and CEO, Facing History and Ourselves

Corrosive Moral Equivalencies

Roger Brooks

Just as the events of Charlottesville played out in communities across the nation at the close of summer, we have heard from teachers about how students are coming back to the classroom with a range of emotions. And President Donald Trump, in comments to reporters on Air Force One and in his tweets, has created a crisis for teachers and students alike.

In American history courses, students will undoubtedly learn the history of the US and our allies defeating Nazi Germany during the Second World War. They are bound to learn about a grindingly slow-moving history, proceeding in fits and starts toward civil rights and civic justice. They will learn of the Confederacy’s aims to secede from our nation in order to preserve a lifestyle built on slavery.

But at the same time, students will be challenged by the president’s impromptu press conference, in which he established a moral equivalency between white supremacists and their counter protesters:

“Excuse me, what about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right. Do they have any semblance of guilt?”

Similarly, students will have to grapple with President Trump’s tweet equating the removal of a statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson with a statue of founding father George Washington.

“This week, it is Robert E Lee and this week, Stonewall Jackson. Is it George Washington next? You have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

Students will rightly be confused by spurious comparisons and moral equivalencies.

Our experience of 40 years as an organization teaching adolescents has illustrated that if students are to make use of the past to understand their future, they must learn to discern and discriminate, to avoid facile comparisons, and to construct historical narratives and structures from carefully vetted facts.

For instance, students need to be taught that symbols and words bear meanings that can be complex and nuanced. White supremacists in Charlottesville waved flags of red and white, with black swastikas, in an attempt to elicit an entire world view from National Socialist Germany during World War II. To understand such symbols, students need to learn about the systematic dehumanization of Jews and others, from the Nuremburg laws of 1935, to the ghettoization and concentration of Jews beginning in 1939-1940. They need to learn how the Nazi propaganda machine worked to promote antisemitism, homophobia, and fear that the homeland would be contaminated. There is an entire sub-history to learn of resistance to the Nazis, of armed partisans defending against Nazi land advances and Nazi enslavement and mass murder of Jews and other enemies. And students must learn of the US-led Allied efforts to destroy the Nazis and to defeat Hitler’s ideology. Each swastika used in Charlottesville was a knowing effort to evoke concepts of Blood, Folk, and Lebensraum; each a conscious attempt to provoke opponents to these ideologies.

Similar nuances are required to understand the power of memorials and monuments to trigger our emotions. In positive ways, monuments can celebrate great moments in history, comfort victims of atrocities, honor great leaders, or confront evil. But like symbols on flags, statues and memorials also can evoke allegiances and express ideologies far beyond themselves. To paraphrase New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s recent remarks, students must learn that:

“These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for.”

And from a recent Facing History blog:

“So what role do monuments and memorials play in the way we think about history? The answers will require deep and meaningful reflection about the dark legacies of race and equality brought about by the Civil War and the ensuing Reconstruction era. This debate surrounding Confederate monuments has the potential to push Americans to do just this.”

By establishing these moral equivalencies, the president has ignored the historical facts and the complexities of our nation’s past, and thereby created a significant predicament for the young people in our classrooms. At their age of adolescence, when identities are forming and personalities developing, they are at their most vulnerable and impressionable. And they now have a presidentially endorsed model that runs antithetical to what they should learn about hatred and genocide.

George Washington and Robert E. Lee were separated by a century and a Civil War; while both were slaveholders, Washington helped found a country that might one day live up to his own statement, “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” Lee took up arms against that country, hoping to destroy the very fabric of the federal government. Washington and Lee make a poor historical comparison, and are certainly not morally analogous. Likewise, claiming that both sides in Charlottesville are equally responsible ignores the fact that on one side there were neo-Nazi White Supremacists, and on the other those who opposed their ideologies.

Our students must not learn that it is normal to dress in Nazi garb, to fly flags in red and black emblazoned with swastikas, or to shout antisemitic slogans. It must not become normal to use the Confederate flag as a means of intimidation, or to pine away for the “good old days:” days of enslavement, state-sanctioned segregation, and lynching.

We’ve been battling these ideologies, and dare not risk becoming inured to humanity’s worst impulses.

Remember, students are likely to parallel President Trump’s equivalencies: Weren’t the Jews at least partway responsible for the Holocaust? Weren’t African Americans at least partway responsible for the legacy of enslavement and lynching?

I hope—and demand—that we and our elected officials provide young people with better models for understanding themselves, the past, and our larger world.

Our history, and our future, depends on it.

________