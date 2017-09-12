Porn Star In Randy Video 'Liked' By Ted Cruz Wishes He Paid For It

The actress who starred in the porn video liked by Ted Cruz’ Twitter account has harsh words for the Texas Senator.

“I didn’t like that he watched it for free,” Cory Chase told HuffPost. “He pirated that video. He should have paid Reality Kings for a subscription.”

Cruz denied that he was responsible for the incident, blaming the issue on a “staffing issue.”

The clip in question was a two-minute, 20-second snippet from a scene the 36-year-old filmed a year ago for “Moms Bang Teens 20.”

A twitter page called Sexuall Posts posted the video and it was liked on Monday night by Cruz’ Twitter page.

The New York Post noted that Chase bears a slight resemblance to Cruz’ wife, Heidi.

Chase suspects he may have liked the conservative outfit that she wore in the scene. The Florida-based porn actress has fond memories of the production, which co-starred Bruce Venture and Avalon Heart.

“[Heart] played my step-daughter who stayed home pretending she was sick,” Chase explained. “I see her having sex with her boyfriend and, of course, it turns me on.”

Chase said she had no problem getting into character.

“I always try to get into the situation and there’s only been one or two scenes [in an 8-year career] that didn’t turn me on.”

Reality Kings

As a resident of central Florida, Chase hasn’t been able to see the reaction to the scene because her web access has been intermittent after Hurricane Irma.

“I hate that it happened when I can’t see it, but when I found out it was trending, it was one of those OMG moments,” she said.

A post shared by Cory Chase (@corychasexxx) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

Chase was unaware that Ted Cruz has argued for the ban of sex toys in Texas, but she isn’t surprised.

“Most politicians are hypocrites,” she said, adding that politically, she does lean toward the Republican side, but considers herself a moderate.

A post shared by Cory Chase (@corychasexxx) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz’ team spent the morning explaining away the incident, as the following Tweets describe.

Cruz: "There are a number of people on the team that have access to the account & it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Is person going to be terminated/disciplined?



CRUZ: "We’re dealing w/ it internally, but it was a mistake, it was not malicious conduct" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz just now jokes about liked porn tweet: "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Q: It wasn’t you?



CRUZ: "It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017