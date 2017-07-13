Man Confesses To Killing 4 Missing Pennsylvanians, Lawyer Says

Cosmo DiNardo, 20, has confessed to killing four missing Pennsylvania men, his lawyer said Thursday.

DiNardo, also of Pennsylvania, admitted to killing Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro and Mark Sturgis in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, his lawyer Paul Lang told reporters.

Bucks County District Attorney's Office via Reuters Bucks County District Attorney's Office photo of Cosmo DiNardo after his arrest on Monday.

DiNardo told authorities where their bodies are located in exchange for authorities taking the possibility of the death penalty off the table, Lang added.

“I’m sorry,” DiNardo said as he exited the Bucks County Courthouse on Thursday evening.

BREAKING: DiNardo just walked out. Told me he's sorry. Admitted to killing 4 men. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/v9ay3lV7rp — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) July 13, 2017

The men, ages 19 to 22, were declared missing last week. Earlier Thursday, police said they’d identified a body they’d discovered on DiNardo’s parents’ Bucks County property as that of Finocchiaro.

DiNardo had been held on a $1 million bond until Tuesday evening on an unrelated weapons charge. Less than 24 hours after he was released on bail, police arrested him again Wednesday for stealing Meo’s car. A judge then ordered him held on a $5 million cash bail.

It is unclear if or how well the victims knew DiNardo. He was Facebook friends with Patrick but had no apparent connection to the other men.

A friend of DiNardo’s told HuffPost earlier this week that DiNardo’s behavior was altered after he suffered a head injury in a dirt bike accident a few months ago. The gun charge he was held on cites a history of mental illness. He was also banned from Arcadia University’s campus in Glenside, Pennsylvania, after attending one semester in 2015, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Video of defense attorney Paul Lang's statement that Cosmo DiNardo confessed to his involvement with the murder of four Bucks County men. pic.twitter.com/3mcdXPfSx0 — James Boyle (@jamesboylejr) July 13, 2017

DiNardo’s wealthy family controls many sizable real estate holdings, including the 68-acre farm in Bucks County where Finocchiaro’s body was found.

Prosecutors have not yet announced when DiNardo will be charged.