Could It Be?

Sometimes as we travel on our personal journey through life we are surprised by what we feel are chance encounters. A profound comment or a simple personal conversation can alter the next step that we consider taking.

Some years ago while living in downtown Chicago, I found myself on a commuter train platform pondering which direction would take me back to the city. There was only one other person standing a few feet from me. She was on her cell phone and I hesitantly approached to ask directions. She kindly directed me and then as she hung up we started to chat. We rode back together and discovered that we had so much in common. She was a very accomplished children's book artist and I had published my first book on the psychology of clothing. We exchanged business cards and that chance meeting led to the publication of my second book "Expressionista" that taught Tween girls how to honor their unique styles and not be fashion bullied. My co-author for this book Pamela Ditmer McKuen came into my life in just this magical way. I reached out to a stranger that I knew was an accomplished writer. We met for coffee and discovered that we shared the same birthday and she taught at the same college as my husband. That day strangers became partners and true friends.

A few weeks ago my husband conducted a big band in Pescara Italy. On the night of the concert, we were treated to a pre-concert dinner. One of the talented musicians Carlo Morena said that his wife would be joining us. In a few minutes, a beautiful woman named Maria approached. My friend Mary Jo engaged her in conversation. In just a few shared English/Italian communications we discovered that Maria taught Fashion History at the University in Pescara. In just a few more moments we realized that she had been teaching her class from my first book "I Don't Have a Thing to Wear, The Psychology of Your Closet!" I had traveled across the world to find a woman that was to become a new friend and we would now share our careers.

Life is exciting! We never know when the phone rings or we venture out the door what knowledge will appear. We may meet a new friend or discover a new path to take. Reflect a minute and slow down from living your life and start looking at it. Rejoice on your many marvelous moments and amazing accomplishments. Have you ever had a chance encounter that took you in a different direction? Have you ever met a stranger and after sharing stories they became a lifelong friend? Who knows? Today may just be that day!

Email me your experiences at jax6014@aol.com