Video Shows Brave Rescue Of Couple Trying To Ride Out Irma On A Sailboat

A couple who authorities said failed to evacuate their boat ahead of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in South Florida on Sunday morning had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies. The courageous save was captured on video.

The sailboat was in the water north of Palm Beach when a passerby noticed the people aboard were in distress and contacted the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reported.

Video posted to the sheriff department’s Facebook page shows the deputies’ patrol boat pulling up to the sailboat in choppy water. Then, people are seen leaping onto the rescue craft.

Everyone was reported to be “safe and back on land,” with a second video posted to that Facebook page showing the patrol boat pulling up to a dock just minutes later.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder referenced the rescue at an afternoon press conference in which he stressed the importance of people staying inside.

“People who make bad decisions now, people who don’t leave when we ask them to leave or go out on the roads, cause us to have to put our deputies in jeopardy,” Snyder said. “So my request to Martin County residents is to please stay off the streets. Obviously, you would think I wouldn’t have to say this, but apparently I do. Don’t put your boats in the water right now.”