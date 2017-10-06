29 Couples Boudoir Photos That Are Almost Too Hot To Handle

5 Denise & Zach

"Although Zach was completely comfortable doing the shoot, I was terrified. After having children, the last thing I wanted to do was shed clothes in front of a stranger. I went because he encouraged me. However, photographers Jennifer and Bryan made me feel awesome. They boosted my confidence and coached me very well. It ended up being more like a date for Zach and me. I came out of the shoot feeling really good about myself. Getting the photos back made me even happier. It wasn't all pose and shoot. A lot of the photos were taken when we had no idea and they really showed the way that we looked at each other. It was amazing." -- Denise R.