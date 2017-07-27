Couples Get Super Candid About What They'd Change About Their Sex Lives

If communication is the cornerstone of good sex, these couples are in for a really good time.

In the WatchCut Video above, long-time couples get hilariously honest about little tweaks they’d like to make to their sex lives. (To help illustrate their points, the WatchCut crew brings in various produce ― oranges, bananas, cucumbers. So helpful!)

One man wishes his girlfriend would take a less “wham, bam, thank you, mister” approach to sex.

“Slow. Down,” he requests. “She just, like ― goes so fast, like the female version of jack rabbit. You’re the rabbit jacking me.”

“Ah, great,” his girlfriend says. “Our parents are going to be watching this.”