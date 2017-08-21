Watch These (Very Brave) Couples Demonstrate Each Other's 'O' Face

Stars Who Overshare About Their Sex Lives

Nick Cannon

Cannon once <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2012/12/11/nick-cannon-mariah-carey-sex-music-hero/">admitted that he made love to estranged wife Mariah Carey</a> while listening to her music, adding that he'd masturbate to her tunes "when she's not there." "Sometimes there's special nights when you turn the music on and sometimes it's morning, you roll over and get it poppin'!"

