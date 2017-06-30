Often times, when I photograph a couple, I ask them about their interests, and I like including their hobbies in the session.

This is how I ended up doing this very particular photo session with a couple that is visiting Pittsburgh, for the largest convention of Furry Fandom in the world, Anthrocon.

Check out the full gallery, and don’t miss the parade this Saturday July 1st, at 2 PM (route)

Sandrachile

See more pictures HERE