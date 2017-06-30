Often times, when I photograph a couple, I ask them about their interests, and I like including their hobbies in the session.
This is how I ended up doing this very particular photo session with a couple that is visiting Pittsburgh, for the largest convention of Furry Fandom in the world, Anthrocon.
Check out the full gallery, and don’t miss the parade this Saturday July 1st, at 2 PM (route)
See more pictures HERE
But, FYI >>>
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS