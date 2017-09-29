Couple’s story of love and kindness during a secret destination elopement in Puerto Rico - Hurricane Maria

When Olga Valentin and Michael O’Keefe of Toronto, Canada planned their secret elopement in Puerto Rico, they weren’t expecting what came next. After coordinating with hotel, restaurant, officiant, and photographers and scheduling their elopement for Wednesday, September 20th, they thought the hard part was over.

In early September news of Hurricane Irma began to reach them in Canada. Olga said, “We were glued to the TV and a variety of news sources to find out the impact on our elopement. “How devastating will Irma be on Puerto Rico”, “will we be able, or will we want to, or is it right go to Puerto Rico at this time”. Our families were promoting to cancel the trip as we didn’t want to disrupt the recovery.”

The week before they were scheduled to fly out, the world watched in horror as Irma blasted through the Caribbean, and was sure Puerto Rico was going to be next. When the island was mostly spared from Irma, Olga and Michael thought that the worst was over, and now they could relax before their elopement.

When they arrived in Puerto Rico there was a small amount of lingering damage from Hurricane Irma, but the island had indeed seemed to survive mostly unscathed. The weather was predicted to be beautiful for most of the week, but there was news that there may be a good chance of rain on Wednesday.

Destination wedding photographers Chris and Becca Nelson of Chris & Becca Photography were flying in from the US to photograph their elopement, and had this to say.

“We landed in Puerto Rico the Sunday morning before Hurricane Maria hit, when there was some chatter about potential rain, but nothing quite so serious on the horizon yet. Olga and Michael asked if we could move their elopement to Monday just to be safe, and since we were already on the island we agreed. Better safe than sorry, right?”

On Monday morning, they all rose at sunrise to get some photos in Old San Juan. They woke to multiple hurricane warnings on their phones, and a couple late night messages from friends asking after their plans. It seemed that the worst was about to happen, with Hurricane Maria beginning to head straight for the island. Olga and Michael had spent the previous night trying to find a flight back off of the island, and were dismayed to find that there was absolutely nothing left. Attempting to put it out of their minds, everyone put their phones on silent and took some beautiful sunrise photos in Old San Juan.

Olga and Michael said “our parents and friends were texting and calling frantically – telling us to get out. Our response was calm and consistent – ‘we tried’. We called the Canadian Embassy and registered ourselves as travellers in Puerto Rico with details of our location and contacts.”

Chris and Becca’s phones were blowing up from family and friends as well, and they said “We do a lot of destination weddings so we’re usually pretty calm about crazy situations that arise. Although we were beginning to get extremely nervous, we kept our responses confident and optimistic to family and friends so no one would worry!”

Even so, on Monday evening, Olga and Mike eloped on a gorgeous private beach an hour outside of Old San Juan. The wind was whipping through Olga’s gorgeous dress, and the clouds that had started to gather made a truly incredible skyline. Olga said “It was a dream come true. We exchanged our vows barefoot in the sand, wind blowing in our hair, laughing and crying. It was one of the most intimate, meaningful and absolutely beautiful moments of both of our lives. We popped a bottle of champagne (a gift from Mike’s best man Elias) and climbed on top of very sharp rocks on a cliff, watched thousands of bats come out of the cave at sunset, and got lost in the jungle getting back to our car when the sun went down.”

Olga, Mike, Chris and Becca returned to Old San Juan that night, prepared to weather out the storm on Wednesday. Chris and Becca’s Airbnb host help them board the windows and doors, and gave an emergency tour of the city where all of the shelters would be. Olga and Mike were staying at Hotel El Convento, and staff let them know they would have buffets out and plenty of water, as well as a bunker available if the storm got especially serious.

At this point, Old San Juan had become a ghost town...the only sound that of people nailing plywood over their windows and doors in an attempt to keep the coming storm at bay. The only things left on the shelves of Old San Juan’s supermarket was Life Cereal and canned pineapples...Irma had knocked out the store’s power the week before, and all of the freezer and fridges had broken, and there had been no produce since then.

Olga and Michael had planned to return their rental car to the airport to avoid any damage that could happen during the hurricane on Tuesday morning, and smartly brought all of their luggage in the case of a miracle that they could get out. They said “All of the storefronts were boarded up, all of the cars were gone, and there was no one on the streets.”

Both of them got in lines for separate airlines hoping to catch a flight. Michael was in the American line, and happened to be talking to the agent at the exact moment a new flight was added. They immediately purchased tickets without a thought to how much it might cost. Within moments, the flight was entirely sold out. According to the couple, the flight was less than $200 per person, and brought them through Miami back to Toronto.

“We stayed at the airport all day. The sight was very grim. Passengers, likely on standby, realizing their fate were walking away from desks in tears. Workers at San Juan airport were incredible, helping us get out safely while their next day would be protecting their families from the storm.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Chris and Becca were finished boarding up their Airbnb and gathering water when they got a frantic message from Olga and Mike…”At airport. Just booked on American thru Miami. They added this flight this am. $200 to end destination. Will fill up fast.” With a burst of hope, Chris and Becca immediately began calling every airline that flies out of San Juan to see if any others had added more flights. After failing to book two different flights, a panicked Jetblue agent got them the last two seats on the very last flight out to Boston that evening. They hurriedly packed and called an Uber, and were on our way to the airport within ten minutes.

“The San Juan airport was a mad house, full of people, their pets, and so much luggage. Security machines were breaking as passengers filed through the lines, and there was a sense of panic hanging in the air.

We steadfastly watched the Jet Blue flights, seeing the one directly after ours to Bradley in Hartford get canceled, as our flight slowly got pushed later and later into the day. As we finally filed onto our delayed flight at 6:10pm, we turned back to the airport to see that the entire building was empty. All the shops were boarded up, the other flights had gone, and we were the last ones left.

It seemed like everyone was holding their breath for the four hour flight, until we touched down in Boston and cheering erupted from all of the passengers...We’ve never been more relieved to leave a tropical island for the cold of New England.”

When they landed, they had a message from Olga and Mike that they had safely made it off of the island and were in Miami.

From Olga and Michael: “Today is September 28th. We are home safely and preparing for our family wedding event on Saturday, September 30th. As we watch the events unfold in beautiful Puerto Rico, we are thankful for our safety but remain very concerned for the beautiful people of the island. We have donated what we can and hope to inspire others to do the same at this time! We will return to support this beautiful place when we can and for now hold the people of the island in our thoughts and prayers.”

From Chris and Becca: “When we were stuck in Puerto Rico last week thinking we wouldn’t make it home before Hurricane Maria hit, one thing struck us more than anything else. More than being a little terrified of what was about to come, we were amazed and so surprised at how the people around us were reacting. Strangers were stopping us in the supermarket, clearly knowing we weren’t local, asking if we were ok and prepared for the hurricane or needed help. Our Airbnb host spent hours showing us where shelters were, and helping us prepare. A friend of his offered his number and home to us. People we knew from the island were texting, letting us know they would help any way they could.

Instead of focusing on preparing for themselves, people were helping their family, friends, and neighbors...even complete strangers on the street. This was something we experienced firsthand, and could see happening everywhere around us. It was really beautiful. And it’s our turn to help them in any way we possibly can.”

Ways you can help:

If you are in the US, you can can call your Congressman and ask them to provide immediate relief for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Because of calls like these, the Jones Act has been recently suspended for Puerto Rico so they can receive more aid.

The first lady of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the private sector, has brought forth the indicative “United for Puerto Rico”. You can donate via PayPal to “UnidosPor Puerto Rico” or through Account Number #0108501910 at First Bank. For more information visit http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/