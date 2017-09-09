Courage, Authenticity and Inspiration - What The World Needs More Of From All Of Us

I was never inspired by those who seem to “have it all together.” I have never felt like I could connect with or relate to those who share often about personal accomplishments but rarely disclose personal challenges. For me, life has always been an unavoidable cycle of struggle and triumph. I believe you cannot have one without the other - and I imagine the same holds true for all of us. To be inspired, I need to hear the whole story. I need to hear about the struggle part as candidly as the accompanying triumph.

To that end, there is much to be said about the idea of authenticity. There is much to be said about the tremendous transformative power possessed in the act of stripping off our masks and baring our souls for the world. It is almost as if when we do this, we have removed the layers of stuff that dilute our message, dim our light and block our ability to deeply connect with the humanity of others. When we show up as our authentic selves - which for all of us includes as much dark and ugly as shimmery and shiny - we are then able to reach into and touch others in the place that matters most. We are then able to connect with humanity in a much deeper way that gets below the surface and down into that place in which the world certainly needs us all connecting more.

To be authentic takes courage. To show up unabashedly as our authentic selves in a world where we have been erroneously taught to fear doing so is no easy task. It can be paralyzing to suspect judgment, shaming, exclusion and even harm may accompany the removal of our masks and the stripping away of our layers of protective gear. Perhaps it is largely due to simply the courage it takes to be authentic that those who choose the path of authenticity are those with the most power to transformatively inspire others. Yes, to be authentic absolutely does take courage, and in different ways there are some of us who absolutely have more privilege to be our authentic selves in this world than others, but I’ll tell you what – being authentic takes the kind of courage we all innately possess. It takes us just simply being who we are and showing that who we are to others. It takes us just simply unlearning and throwing out this bad idea the world taught us that it is not ok to be who we are. That’s it. Simple but so difficult, right?