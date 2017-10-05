Courage Speaks 'A Woman's Account of Surviving Domestic Violence'

How do you find the strength to talk about witnessing your former boyfriend murder your new boyfriend right before your eyes? How do you muster up the courage to say, “I’m good now”... I’m finally happy and at a place to talk about what I went through?” LaTonia Patterson found that courage. She found an incredible strength to not only live through it; but to stand bold enough in a quiet grace to open the door and invite others into her tragedy in hopes that it will save another person from the horror of living with; and possibly dying from domestic violence.

“It’s been three years now and I still catch myself thinking that I can’t believe I lived this life.” Latonia says as we sit casually talking about the tragic events of the night of May 19, 2014.

How does such a great night as she describes it; turn into a horrific nightmare in the span of a few hours? It sounds like something straight out of an episode of ‘Snapped’ but this terrible thing actually happened and it’s her story. A story that only she can tell -because she lived it- couldn’t have been written any more intense even if it were written for a Hollywood script.

Here’s what happened. She says a girlfriend treated her to a crab boil that night to celebrate her new found happiness in what seemed to be turning into the relationship of her dreams. She was finally happy. She had gone from an on-again off-again toxic relationship with a guy who began to become increasingly controlling with an anger problem; to finding the guy of her dreams. She had gone from a man who tried to keep her away from her family to a man who had already introduced her to his mother, daughter and grandson. This was it... and she wanted the world to know. So she took to Facebook to say in her words, “I’m finally happy. God has blessed me with a great guy.” With that, the ladies concluded their celebration of her new found happiness with a few more laughs and Latonia leaving to get home to catch the end of an NBA game that night.

"We had only been together for three weeks but he was just the perfect gentlemen. I just knew that we would be walking down the aisle soon."

She reflects as she continues to share her story.

“I never believed in love at first sight but we were so compatible together. In the span of three weeks he had introduced me to all the important people in his life.” “And after his death they all told me that they had never seen him so happy as he was those last three weeks of his life.”

The night of his murder, she recalls getting comfortable at home and getting a call from her new love letting her know that he wanted to see her after spending the day with his family attending his aunts funeral. He told her that he was on his way to her. She recalls his ‘signature’ knock at the door around 11:00 PM that night and remembers exclaiming, “That’s my Boo! That’s my Boo!” as she headed to open the door.

The tragic turn of events happened as soon as Latonia opened the door for him to her apartment.

“When I opened the door I was just so happy to see him- but then I saw this man run up behind him... I just automatically new [that it was my ex]...” “I knew that body figure. I knew who it was.” She saw her former boyfriend running up the stairs behind her new boyfriend and recalls snatching him inside her apartment and her ex kicking her door off the hinges. Once inside- watching the two men stand toe to toe for a brief moment- Latonia recalls watching her ex shoot the man of her dreams in the head with a shotgun. She blacked out and remembers coming to in full “Fight or Flight” mode. She ran out on the balcony screaming for help but no one came. She fought. And no one came. She tried reverse psychology. No one came. She attempted to reason with him but nothing changed her fate. She soon found herself back in her apartment with her head being forced down on her coffee table with the barrel of a shotgun on the other side. He pulled the trigger. Nothing happened. In his frustration he changed the clip and tried again this time some how his hand got in the way of the gun and her head. The weapon fired, shooting him in the hand and the pellets from the blast caught her in the neck.

Knowing that he was wounded at some point he fled the scene knowing that he could do no more damage because he was injured himself. He drove over 119 minutes back to his home and eluded the police for almost 24 hours before his family convinced him to turn himself in.

The blast from the gun had thrown Latonia next to her wounded boyfriend lay dying on the floor. She recalls holding her neck and turning her head in his direction to look at him as she listened to him breathe his last breath. She says, “I heard him breath in and out about four times and then I knew he was gone... I remember praying as I heard neighbors coming into my apartment to help us... God please let me live so I can tell this story.” She says the worst part of the night was having the paramedics take her away and having to leave her love lying alone on the floor.

“I prayed for strength to get through court. She said. “I just wanted the process to be quick. He showed no remorse. I thank God that it wasn’t a long drawn out case. I had an excellent attorney and I expressed to him that I didn’t want my ex to get the death penalty because I wanted him to live the rest of his life having to live with what he did just as I have to live with it.” He was sentenced in August of 2014 to life without parole in prison plus 50 years.

“God is good because three years later I can live with this and talk about it without breaking down. Sure there are some dark days but God gives me strength because I don’t know who I might touch [with my story]. If you are in a relationship that you don’t want to be in- it’s o.k.... it’s o.k. to leave. This coward knew that it was over between us. He knew that I had found a great guy and he didn’t want to accept that. But God had a better plan. He left me to live so that I can tell my story to the world to possibly save some else’s life.”

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of [some form of] physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime to the point in which they felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed.

The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.