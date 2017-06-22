Courteney Cox recently cut ties with a longtime friend: her facial fillers.

The 53-year-old told New Beauty that she is currently aging “as natural as I can be” after having all of her fillers dissolved.

“I feel better because I look like myself,” she said. “I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Cox in March 2017.

Cox told the beauty website she became “layered and layered and layered” with procedures from different doctors recommended by various pals. It got to the point that she didn’t recognize herself in photos.

Now, she said, she hasn’t had a procedure in six months.

“You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do,” she explained. “Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Cox in August 2015.

We’re all about aging naturally and self-acceptance, so kudos to Cox. We just hope Ross, Chandler, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe still make the friend list.