Coverage of the immigration bill: So many opinions, so little data.

The further we get from the facts, the easier it is to jump to conclusions about an issue and futilely argue opinion against opinion. Without precise data, we can argue either side to our heart’s content, biased that something’s good or bad without precisely understanding why.

That’s what happened with this week’s coverage of the proposed bill to limit legal immigration: media outlets presented seemingly strong arguments for and against the bill, but neither they nor their sources backed up their points.

At The Knife Media, we want you to have the data, so we did some digging to fill in some of the missing information. Of course, we can’t give you all of it—you’d be reading this analysis for several days—but here’s a start.

Note: The sources cited below did not provide a definition for what they termed “immigrants” or “foreign born.” Either category could potentially include immigrants who later became naturalized U.S. citizens.

Impact on U.S. wages

The New York Times writes that “Mr. Cotton said low-skilled immigrants pushed down wages for those who worked with their hands.” In other words, Cotton reportedly suggested that limiting legal immigration would raise wages for working-class Americans. However, there’s no data in any of the articles to support or refute the claim. We found several studies contradicting Cotton’s point, and a couple that were mixed:

A 2016 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that “There is little evidence that immigration significantly affects the overall employment levels of native-born workers.”

A 2014 publication by the information resource company IZA World of Labor examined data from 27 empirical studies, and found the effects of immigration on wages of native-born workers was around zero.

A 2016 study by the Wharton School of Business said “Economic analysis finds little support for the view that inflows of foreign labor have reduced jobs or Americans’ wages.”

A 2013 publication by Center for Immigration Studies cites immigration economist George Borjas’ finding: “immigration reduces the wages of natives in competition with immigrants by an estimated $402 billion a year, while increasing profits or the incomes of users of immigrants by an estimated $437 billion.”

A 2010 study by the Economic Policy Institute estimated the effect of immigration from 1994 to 2007. It found it raised the wages of U.S.-born workers, relative to foreign-born workers, by 0.4 percent (or $3.68 per week), and lowered the wages of foreign-born workers, relative to U.S.-born workers, by 4.6 percent (or $33.11 per week). Meaning, “any negative effects of new immigration over this period were felt largely by … earlier immigrants.”

Impact on U.S. businesses

BBC wrote, “Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the bill would have a ‘devastating’ impact on the economy in South Carolina” because the state relies on its immigrant workforce to provide services for restaurants, hotels, golf courses and farming. The Wall Street Journal stated the Republican party’s “pro-business wing generally support increased immigration.” We didn’t find studies directly supporting one argument or the other, but the following is noteworthy:

2015 Pew Research data indicates immigrants made up 13 percent of the population and accounted for about 17 percent of the workforce (23.8 million nationwide). The four main industry groupings in which they worked were: transportation, trade and utilities (17 percent); health care and social assistance (13 percent); manufacturing (12 percent); and leisure and hospitality (12 percent). One might infer that a reduction in immigrants could have a negative impact on these industries.

Impact on the U.S. economy

CNN cites White House senior adviser Stephen Miller saying the proposed bill “protects” the country’s economy, while WSJ writes that “Many economists and business interests argue that immigration provides a net benefit to the American economy.” Did they cite any studies on immigration’s impact on GDP? Nope. Here’s one:

The same Center for Immigration Studies cites Borjas’ work, which estimates “the presence of immigrant workers (legal and illegal) in the labor market makes the U.S. economy (GDP) an estimated 11 percent larger ($1.6 trillion) each year.” But the Center explains that “97.8 percent of the increase in GDP goes to the immigrants themselves in the form of wages and benefits.”

The outlets we analyzed do note that reporters questioned the authors of the bill, requesting specific data indicating why legal immigration is a problem, but that the authors did not provide such information, or did so in limited fashion. Even so, the press could provide more factual information from other sources, like the above. While the above data is varied and perhaps outdated at times, it can help readers assess the potential merits or drawbacks of the bill.

Without such information, politicians and civilians alike are bound to fall into endless arguments that rely on opinion, faulty reasoning, rhetoric or the emotional force in delivery. This renders debate a battle of wills and partisanship, instead of a contest of sound reasoning that uses cooperation to find mutually beneficial solutions.

