Crackdown On Substance Use Disorder Treatment Programs Risks Pushing Out Ethical Providers

Here I am, upset again. This is becoming a theme, and it’s unfortunate as my energy could be better used in helping people! I have received many phone calls over the past few months from friends who work in the substance use disorder treatment industry, people I know to be good and ethical individuals. They are filled with fear! Some have been contacted by people identifying themselves as representatives of the “sober home task force”, others reached out to me after there was an incident in their facility unrelated to any wrongdoing (they are some of the good apples), but everyone I spoke with was concerned. I have heard from professionals working in outreach and clinical services, as well as owners of treatment centers and sober homes, all of them expressed fear and distress at the recent negative media attention. They also admitted to contemplating leaving the industry altogether!

Wow. People who have devoted their lives to helping others with substance use disorder and mental illness feel better about themselves, get the help they need, become outstanding members of society, and recover from lives of struggle, are now considering giving up on their passion out of fear? And all of this from individuals who have not been accused of anything unethical or intentionally illegal. Let’s be honest, if you look hard enough at a business in any industry, you’re sure to find a minor violation or two of some regulation.