Cracked 5 : Brief Conversations Between a Dog and a Cat...July 11, 2017

Brief Conversations Between a Dog and a Cat
A.
Dog: Your hairballs make me puke.
Cat: Good. Then you’ll have something to slurp up.
B.
Cat: Your ears droop like they’re dead.
Dog: I can wag my tail!
C.
Dog: I run in the park.
Cat: I own the house.
D.
Dog: I am man’s best friend.
Cat: I am a woman’s revenge.
E.
Dog: I am good. I poop in the yard.
Cat: I am better. I poop in the house and convince them they can’t smell it.
