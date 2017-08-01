Cracked 5...August 1, 2017

Creepy Things Your Mom and Dad Say When They Walk Up, Trying to Be Cool, and You’re Hanging Out With Your Friends

A. “Had a bowel dissected last week. Went well, though.”

B. “They said the clog in the tube was the largest one they’d ever seen–dark and gritty.”

C. “Funny thing–the nurse had the same operation last year, but they had to pump her for an hour.”

D. “I watched so much television I finally caught an interview with Kim Kardashian. She really does have a big butt. Smart–but a whopper backside.”