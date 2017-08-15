Cracked 5...August 15, 2017

Things Billy Joe McCrow Packed for His Weekend Rally with the Klan in Charlottesville, Virginia
A. Stars and Stripes boxers
B. Hair gel for his chest and back
C. Song book: “The Ku Klux White Album”
D. His “I’m part of the Super Race” T-shirt
E. “God Bless America” pasties for his exotic dancer girlfriend, Frieda
