Cracked 5...August 22, 2017

Things God Thought About Creating Instead of Humans
A. Computers–could have skipped one million years of murder, adultery and bad sitcoms
B. Carb-free pasta. Certainly a better choice.
C. Talking monkeys. Washington, D. C.??
D. Paint with a brain–artsy-craftsy
E. Grass that makes music, instead of musicians making music using grass
