Cracked 5...August 29. 2017

Ironic Things Overheard on the Deck of the Titanic Shortly Before It Left on Its Final Journey

A. “Reginald, do we need more life boats?”

B. “No, Horatio, I just finally got the number even on both sides.”

C. “God, I hope I get to see an iceberg–a big’un!”

D. “I wonder if they’ll ever make a movie about this boat?”