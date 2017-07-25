Cracked 5...Reasons That Some People Escape a Tornado...July 25, 2017

Jonathan Cring, Contributor Blogger Jonathan Richard Cring writes for the Huffington Post under the pseudonym "Mingle Man," because, as he says, "I MINGLE."

 Reasons That Some People Escape a Tornado

A. Lightning rods, garlic wreaths and the fact that no rotating winds came in their direction

B. They don’t live in a mobile home park

C. Deep intercessory prayer and also that no rotating winds came in their direction

D. They got struck by a cyclone because they live south of the equator

E. It just flat-out missed them

