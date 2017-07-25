Cracked 5...Reasons That Some People Escape a Tornado...July 25, 2017

Reasons That Some People Escape a Tornado
A. Lightning rods, garlic wreaths and the fact that no rotating winds came in their direction
B. They don’t live in a mobile home park
C. Deep intercessory prayer and also that no rotating winds came in their direction
D. They got struck by a cyclone because they live south of the equator
E. It just flat-out missed them
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS