Cracked 5...Some Other Ways to Fire a Cracker...July 4, 2017

Some Other Ways to “Fire” a Cracker
A. A lovely hummus laced with jalapenos to spread lightly over a crispy saltine. Ole!
B. “Billy Bob, we can’ts use yous here at the feed store no more.”
C. A blow torch. Not too close–to avoid scorching the wafer.
D. Finely ground cracker crumbs packed into a bullet casing and discharged from a .22 caliber pistol–known as “Ritz Blitz.”
E. Some folks would say: impeachment.
