Cracked Not Broken - A Book I Wrote, While Finding Hope So I could Heal @KevinHinesStory

I found myself in my fathers home, at an antique desk, 4am, writing about, You guessed it, writing. I hadn’t had my morning coffee. Why was I up early you ask, awful, nightmares. I shouldn’t have had that late night snack. As the ubiquitous they always said, late snacking gives you miserable (can't go back to sleep, without being terrified) nightmares. Especially when you finish off half a block of cheddar cheese with crackers and deli meats yet undetermined.

This blog is the first time I wrote about writing, be gentle. I’d embarked on a journey, one where I would tell my story in print. I wrote an unconventional version of my memoirs. It was a long journey, lots of twists, turns, stopping points, and restarts.

The Book Cover

The writing process would take four years. I wrote my story. While living as mentally well as I could. I was on the path toward hope. My wish was to share it and help others. After 16 rejections, and within a little under a year a willing publisher in Roman & Littlefield was found. Well, one fantastically (to my surprise) published book later, it seams my team and I found success. (now four years later)

That brings us to

Step One:

Create a team of those you trust who can help shepard you through this process. Whether you intend on self publishing or you dream big of getting your book picked up by one of the omnipresent top ten publishing houses... HarperCollins, Penguin Press, Random House etc. For me, that process included my lovely wife who checked out every stage of the writing and helped usher me through the ever changing manuscript by being my second pair of biased eyes. She was closest to the project and due to the books content. She was emotionally involved in a good way.

TeamWork Makes the Dreamwork

Step Two:

You've gotta have a driving force who can throw out realistic and pertinent deadlines. Someone who is an interested third party who keeps you in line for you attaining actual progress. This is crucial so you actually see the idea into fruition. Luckily for me those people were already in house and had launched several successful books. My former literary agent, and former manager. They helped walk me through the entire situation. From the initial writing stages, onto creating the perfect book proposal, to negotiations and on to inking the deal. (If you are self publishing, this person is clearly you, a family member, or a close friend/colleague with determination and drive.)

Step Three:

If formally publishing, finding yourself a great literary agent, I cannot stress enough is so important. I found one in a wonderful petite woman by the name of Dana Newman of Dana Newman Literary. At first she was just a fictional character, brought up by a colleague. I heard about her and was told it would be a great match. I was informed that she would not stop until the book was sold. Once I met her, I was moved by her passion, kindness and drive to see this thing through. Even when my fear of never being published reared it's ugly head, or when I had a "We're never gonna get published!" moment or two Dana kept me calm, coolheaded and completely collected. Thankfully they never doubted for a second that the book, my book Cracked Not Broken, Surviving & Thriving After A Suicide Attempt would get out into the hands of so many whose lives would be positively effected by it and even changed.

Step Four:

Write, write, write, have slices from a block of sharp cheddar cheese with crackers and deli meat, or vegetables if vegetarian, or vegan cheese, and vegetables, if vegan, if pescatarian, or gluten free, well never mind you get the picture, and I've just walked into a run on sentence. Oh Yeah, then write some more. There were many days where I nestled into my office and wrote. From 9am to 3pm or even 9am-5pm. Especially when overshadowing deadlines were looming around the corner. I would write to my hearts content. It was a freeing process and one I look forward to repeating in my next book. And yes I now have a list of at least ten books that I want to write, titles pending!

First Book Signing:

The book version of my forthcoming film Suicide The Ripple Effect , #BeHereTomorrow, which is a compilation effort sharing stories of triumph over adversity, and finding recovery from across the globe, should be right around the corner. Then The Art of Wellness, Subtitle to be determined, comes after that. #StayTuned

Forwards/Chapters/Blurbs Written For The Following Books:

Step Five:

Breath. Take time to walk away from your masterpiece and breath. Get a fresh perspective from a trusted advisor. Take time to vent about your long writing journey. And take time to walk away for entire days, hell maybes week or two. Time when you have left your thoughts on writing to the birds. Free your mind, meditate on life and it's beauty, but what ever you do, remember that stepping away and thinking of other things can help you reevaluate what you are putting on each digital or physical page.

Lastly, Step Six:

This one is just a thought, think about writing a chapter or two by hand. If for nothing other than to practice legible handwriting, it seems to have become a lost art. This is how I wrote the last chapter, which interestingly enough came to me three chapters in. This helped me walk away from the initial piece and create a broad overview of the book. Writing a chapter like this helped me move the project forward. I dictated my last chapter while in my 7th psychiatric ward to a kind nurse who with such compassion and empathy. She believed in me and the book enough to handwrite my words during art therapy every day of a 60 day stay. Rember whatever you do keep writing, and if you don't love every minute of it, your in the wrong business, take up sketching or something!