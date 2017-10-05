Crackle's 'Supermansion' Halloween Special: Demented in All the Right Ways

For a half hour of pure witty escapist grownup fun, check out Crackle’s Supermansion: Drag Me To Halloween.

at left, with today's tip: Don't trick-or-treat at a dentist's house.

While it’s not as easy to satirize superheroes as it might look, creators Matthew Senreich and Zeb Wells nail it with this latest entry in the animated Supermansion series.

The Halloween special drops Thursday on the free streaming network (www.crackle.com) and it’s almost certain to be the funniest half-hour of your day.

As the voice of Titanium Rex, for instance, Bryan Cranston is much funnier than he was as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Much.

Rex serves as a kind of patriarch scoutmaster for the League of Freedom, whose featured members in this episode include Black Saturn (voiced by Tucker Gilmore), Robobot (Wells), Cooch (Heidi Gardner) and American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key).

While the League of Freedom’s nominal goal is to make the world safe and people free, its characters often pursue more individual short-term missions.

After Rex explains that Halloween is his least favorite holiday, because the last thing the world needs is more monsters, his team members fan out to enjoy the evening.

Ranger recognizes the moment when a date has gone bad.

Ranger finds himself courting a real ghost, which he doesn’t recognize for a long time, because he’s, well, a little slow. When he does catch on it complicates his hope for a relationship, though he really wasn’t trolling for anything as long-term as a relationship anyway.

Cooch goes trick-or-treating, in the process of which she encounters a dentist who hands out toothbrushes instead of candy.

What follows is not pretty, though it would be considered justice by every red-blooded American trick-or-treater everywhere.

Groaner and Black Saturn.

Black Saturn heads for a Halloween party, where he meets his villainous adversary Groaner (Wells), with results that astonish and petrify both of them.

Their encounter results, it should be noted, from their separate and only marginally successful efforts to pick up girls at the party.

That process gets into some fairly graphic conversations, and while there is no animated nudity, there’s a reason the rerun network for the Supermansion series is Adult Swim rather than, say, Nick Jr.

While Supermansion: Drag Me To Halloween naturally is sprinkled with pop culture one-liners, it steers almost entirely clear of politics. The jokes it does pursue are clever enough, and certainly fast-paced enough, that we don’t miss it.

Titanium Rex and Robobot.

The animation in Supermansion serves its stories and tone. The voices suit the characters and never make us think about famous actors instead.