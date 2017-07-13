Imagine how a baby feels

In his cradle

Loved, held, adored

And then he asked me

Do you just want to be adored?

Yes, I just want to be adored

Why do we resist life?

What is it that throws us

Out of the cradle

Those moments

Of breath

Of life

Create within us

A sense of love

A feeling of joy

Deep relaxation

Can only happen

When we trust in the world

God created the world

To be our cradle

To love us, to hold us, to adore us

So, if in every moment

We remember this

We can relax into life

The way

It is