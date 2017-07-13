Imagine how a baby feels
In his cradle
Loved, held, adored
And then he asked me
Do you just want to be adored?
Yes, I just want to be adored
Why do we resist life?
What is it that throws us
Out of the cradle
Those moments
Of breath
Of life
Create within us
A sense of love
A feeling of joy
Deep relaxation
Can only happen
When we trust in the world
God created the world
To be our cradle
To love us, to hold us, to adore us
So, if in every moment
We remember this
We can relax into life
The way
It is
Meant to be
