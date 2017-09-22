Create a New Relationship with Stress

Many of us lead stressful lives, filled with busyness from social media, career life, community involvement, family, friends and so much more. Many studies have proven, stress can lead us to a range of health issues, such as anxiety, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and insomnia. Sometimes when we try to reduce our stress, we then focus more on it, and in turn we end up being more stressed than when we started. So what do we do?

There is new research stating that instead of trying to reduce our stress, we need to shift our relationship with stress. If we continue to tell ourselves the story that stress is bad for us, then this is what we shall manifest. Believing these negative thoughts about stress will cause our health to suffer. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, researchers conducted a large analysis of longitudinal data and found that those who had high stress levels and held the belief that stress was unhealthy experienced a higher risk of premature death. Then they found people who had high stress levels but believed stress was a normal part of life had a lower risk of stress related deaths in comparison to people with lower stress levels. Another interesting finding was made, through a collaborative research by Florida State University and Stanford, which showed that people with high levels of stress report more meaningful lives.