You may have caught the story this past week about the woman who sent out an email at work, letting folks know that she was taking a couple of “mental health” days, and her boss’s response, thanking her for role modeling the importance of taking care of one’s self, both mentally and physically. The story went viral and was covered with much fanfare by the news outlets, who then polled their audience on whether or not they felt like this was appropriate behavior, and solicited other workplace stories of a similar vein. The overriding question was: should you use paid time off at work to take care of your mental health (and if so, should you tell anyone)?

What is so striking to me about this story is not that the woman’s boss had such a supportive reaction, but that his reaction got any attention in the first place. What made this “newsworthy” is because we all know that his support of his employee is the rare exception and not the rule. Even he notes in his response, “I can’t believe this isn’t standard practice at all organizations.” Indeed. Despite plenty of research on what makes for an engaged employee, we seem to continue to fail to see our people as our most important assets, content to burn them out and quickly replace them with the next one to come along.

It doesn’t have to be this way. It shouldn’t be this way, if for no other reason than the fact that it costs a lot more to replace your people than it does to support the ones you already have. And it doesn’t take much to provide that support, to create a workplace of care. As managers, we tend to focus on title and money as the only real motivators. And sure, there is some satisfaction in moving up the ladder, and more money never hurt anyone, but these aren’t true motivators. Indeed, their impact on our motivation is short-lived, at best. Instead, at the end of the day, people want three basic things, from both interpersonal relationships and from work: they want to be seen, they want to be heard, and they want to be valued.

People want to be seen: People don’t want to just be a space on an org chart, they want to be seen, truly seen, for who they are as individuals. We each bring personal histories, experiences, perspectives, challenges, and LIFE with us into the workplace every day, and as much as we might try to keep these things hidden, they are part and parcel to who we are. The astute and caring manager takes the time to get to know his people as individuals, and pays attention to what they need, as individuals, whether that’s some time off to recharge, affirmation, coaching, or other types of support. Only if you truly see your people, as people, will you be able to support them in the individual ways that they need.

People want to be heard: There is possibly nothing more damaging than the manager who claims to have an "open-door" policy, when everyone in the office knows that one walks through that door at one's own peril. People want to know that their voices matter, and that they have the ability to contribute to the success of the organization. And, they want to know that they can express their opinions without fear of retaliation. The caring manager regularly asks his or her people for feedback, and then acts upon that feedback. After all, the success of your organization depends upon your people. Demonstrate through your actions that you hear the voices of your people, and that their opinions matter.

People want to be valued: Everyone wants to know that their work has value, and that it meaningfully contributes to something that is bigger than they are. The smart and caring manager helps his or her people understand the bigger picture, and how what they do on a daily basis contributes to the success of that picture. Express sincere gratitude for people's efforts and recognize that everyone has a choice to be there or not. Unless you are managing a bunch of machines, the people who work for and with you are not robots. Treat them and care for them as though they are people of worth and value.