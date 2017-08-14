Create The Perfect Patio for Summer Family Fun

This summer vacation, make more family memories by creating a space for your family to play, relax, and spend quality time together. We’re thinking family dinners al fresco, gardening fun for the kids, and a great space for lounging with popsicles or fruity drinks. Here are 8 family-friendly patio ideas to create an inviting space for fun, summer memories.

1. Little Tyke Paradise

Create a sweet space for your little one to take in the fresh summer air with this simple playhouse. Add a soft rug and some comfy pillows inside for them to lean on, or nap on, should you be so lucky.

Include a potted plant or two for stimulating greenery and fresh air. Don’t forget a comfy chair for yourself so you can watch your tiny tyke putter around as he takes in the birds singing and delightful summer breezes.

2. Mom and Me Gardening

Are you a gardening-loving mom? Create an outdoor space that you and your young'uns can enjoy! Add a small planter sandbox to give your little aspiring gardeners a training ground. With a few kiddie digging tools, they can learn the ropes of digging a few feet away without risking damage to your actual garden. Pop some shade over their practice garden to keep them cool and protected while you work. A nearby picnic table will make this a shared space the whole family can enjoy all summer long (and serve as a great resting spot for refreshing lemonade while you garden).

3. Bring the Park Home!

If you’re like most of us, you don’t live within a convenient 5 minute walk from a lush, green park. This summer, bring the perfect park setting to your backyard! Carve out some space for soft Bentgrass or Kentucky bluegrass and a few beams to create a vine covered pergola. Add some immediately satisfying green and florals with planter box trellises and quick growing vines such as hydrangea or morning glory. Charming planters will give you both style and additional topiary opportunities. Throw in a swing and there you’ll have it- a playtime paradise right in your backyard.

4. A Magic Family Fire Pit

You can easily create this family-friendly space in one weekend and it will draw in the kids all summer long (not to mention fall too). All you need to start is a shallow dirt pit, paver sand, and the pavers themselves. A few campfire chairs, a fire pit or kettle grill, and some string lights will instantly create a magical nighttime spot for you and your family- and maybe even their friends too! Who’s got marshmallows?

Brooklyn Limestone Family firepit

5. A Social Media-Friendly Boho Teen Hideaway

Your teen girls and all their friends will make your backyard their go-to summer spot with this fun, social media-friendly boho patio look! The boho style is all the rage this summer. Throw some bright colorful patterns over your old cushions and toss in a few comfy but vibrant pillows to create the ultimate teen lounge. A signature, hip circular cabana chair will take your space from cute to chic.

DIY Network Boho teen hangout

6. A Colorful Family Cookout

Make al fresco dining your new family tradition! Adding bright paint to your outdoor area will have a delightful mood-boosting effect on the whole family. Keep the merry vibes going with fun, colorful chairs and patterned tablecloths and napkins. Some shade from the summer rays and bountiful potted plants will make your family’s summer dinner table better than any 5 star restaurant experience!

Daily Mail Colorful family cookout

7. Work Hard & Play Hard

Kids love to play make believe shop. Turn a simple shed into every kid on the block’s favorite summer hangout spot! Nail up a few window planters to hold pretend (or real) goodies, add some seating and sweet pendants, and voila- you’ll have a fun play-station for all the kiddos to enjoy!

Castleandcubby.com.au Work hard & play hard patio

8. A Backyard “Rooftop Bar”

Your young adults will likely stay in over going out with a nighttime spot like this! You can recreate the fun summer vibe of a rooftop bar right in your own backyard! Create a defined space with thick bushes or topiaries and arrange your seating in way that enables group conversation. Some chic bar elements such as industrial chairs (especially when paired with wood), rustic or reclaimed tables, and string lighting will make your space an instant favorite among your older children and their friends.

