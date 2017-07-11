Create Your Life Handbook: Your Personal Manual to Living Your Best Life

Do you ever feel that the trials and tribulations from life are depleting you spiritually, emotionally and mentally and you don’t know how to fix it? Do you find yourself asking the following questions: How can I make my life better? How do I know if I am living on purpose? When should I seek help from others? Ask yourself this question, am I willing to work hard to live the best possible life if I was given the tools to do so? We all have these burning questions about whether or not we are walking in our purpose and living the life that God has planned for us. Wouldn’t it be a blessing if you were able to have all those questions answered with the necessary tools to execute your plan to living your best life in? Let’s get started today using the following tips as a guide to helping you learn how to live your best life:

1. Let faith lead you: If you believe it, you can achieve it. Sometimes we doubt our capabilities, which cause us not to work to our full potential. Just remember to have faith and leave the rest to the creator. Spend some time in prayer about your life to obtain guidance and clarity about your next move. Make positive affirmation cards that you can use every day to help you to eliminate self-doubt and to propel you forward. Place your affirmation cards in your bedroom, in your office or on the bathroom mirror at home as a reminder and motivator.

2. Make a list of goals: Make a list of goals that you would like to achieve each quarter. It’s important that you develop goals that are realistic and keep the list short and to the point so that you are setting yourself up for success. Break your list down into simple steps or objectives so that you don’t feel overwhelmed. The purpose of making the list is to help you too see your next move and to learn how to trust God for your success. Make sure you check off each goal as you complete them. Each checked goal represents that you’re one step closer to achieving your goals.

3. Learn to love yourself: Be prepared to take the bull by the horns and make things happen. Don’t let other people’s opinions stop you from walking in your purpose because they want you to do what they want. If you’re not your biggest fan, how can you expect others to cheer for you? Having self-love will aid you in making decisions that are best suited for you and the life that you desire. Living a fulfilling life starts with you and you must be willing to accept yourself in the manner that God made you. Trust your own decision-making skills. Use positive self-talk skills daily (“I can do it”, “I am wonderfully made”) to get yourself through the day.

4. Prayer is key: God makes house calls so if you call on him in your time of need through prayer, he will surely answer. Prayer is a way to stay in touch with God and to share what’s going on in your life. You must stay in fellowship with him in order to avoid flying by the seat of your pants. Prayer provides you with an opportunity to gain inner peace through being able to release your thoughts and feelings so that you’re not wandering through life with guilt, sadness or confusion. Get in the habit of seeking out God through prayer every day for validation, guidance and understanding whether it’s in the morning, afternoon or evening.