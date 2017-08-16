Creating A Lifestyle Brand - Chris Bruce

Creating a lifestyle brand is one that is based on passion, enthusiasm and ambition. These things will seek to inspire, guide and motivate people with a goal of producing sales and contributing to the consumer’s way of life.

In this episode with Chris Bruce, a real estate investor, author, and a podcast host, talks about living your lifestyle brand. He shares tips and ideas on how you can live the life you wanted.

He assures us that whatever it is that we want in life, it will happen.

