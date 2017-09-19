Creating a Productive Working Environment in 3 Simple Steps

Incredibly, they say that around 96% of all businesses fail during their first 10 years. It is also estimated that nearly 50% of commercial ventures are wound up within two years of their launch, and these figures highlight the challenges facing aspiring entrepreneurs in the the modern age.

While some of this can be attributed to the way in which the digital age has empowered business-owners and contributed to increasingly competitive marketplaces, there are also generic challenges that have stood for the test of time.

Optimising the output of staff members and creating a productive working environment is a prime example of this, and remains something of a Holy Grail for businesses in multiple spaces. If this applies to you, here are some ways in which this can be achieved:

Create a Comfortable and Accessible Workspace

As any successful entrepreneur will confirm, a thriving and productive business venture must always be built on a series of fundamental principles.

More specifically, it is imperative that you create a comfortable and accessible working environment that appeals to employees, and affords them the best possible chance of realising their full potential as working professionals. This starts with the identification of a viable space for your workspace, as setting up in a location that minimises the commute time for your employees enhances their work-life balance and aptitude for creative thinking.

It is also important to attend to the interior, as the layout and décor of your workspace can have a direct impact on employee morale, outlook and overall output. Furnishing the space with plants can also be hugely impactful, with studies suggesting that this can increase creativity by up to 15% in some instances and overall productivity by 10% (as well as addressing core mental health issues such as stress and anxiety).

You should consider leveraging colour psychology too, as alternative between pastel and bold shades in different spaces can create feelings of calm and tenacity respectively. From a cost perspective, you can also procure pant and similar supplies from a one-stop shop such as Milford, helping you to create the ideal workspace without the need to compromise on your budget.

Taking these steps, along with fitting viable heating and cooling systems and establishing a viable temperature within the property, can create a truly comfortable working environment and optimise productivity levels over a sustained period of time.

Understand Your Employees Motivation for Working

Good Earth Plants The use of plants can boost productivity by up to 10% in the workplace.

As the old phrase goes, the majority of us work to live rather than living to work. This means that, even if today's generation of employees are motivated to work by an increasingly diverse range of factors, the salary and benefits package that you offer to them will have the biggest influence on their choices and ultimate levels of productivity.

In terms of salary, it is arguably more important to have a transparent scale and regular appraisals rather than a higher than average remuneration. After all, this offers your individual employees a clear development path, along which they can grow their career and boost their earnings in a scalable and achievable manner. As this guide by TNT.com also highlights, it is imperative to listen to your employees and provide them with a platform from which they can make a compelling case for being given a pay rise.

When it comes to cultivating a viable and attractive benefits package, you need to think beyond traditional rewards and instead consider how you can contribute to a superior work-life balance for your teams.

So alongside generous bonus and holiday packages, why not think outside the box and offer discounted gym memberships through local partnerships. This ultimately provides a practical benefit through which your staff members can save money, while it offers an outlet through which they can maintain a healthy body and mind.

You should also make flexible working directives a key part of your benefits packages, ensuring that you comply with UK law and empower your employees. Not only should these directives be made available to everyone, but you should also embrace principles such as BYOD to make this a practical reality.

Empower Your Employees as Key Decision Makers Within the Business

The concept of BYOD (or Bring Your Own Device) is an interesting one, so long as you can deploy it across a secured, wireless network. This ultimately allows employees to use their own devices in the workplace, which in turn makes flexible working a more practical objective while transferring the cost of ownership and maintenance to staff members.

This also empowers employees within your business infrastructure, allowing them to work with far greater freedom and become increasingly productive outside of traditional working hours. More specifically, your staff can access emails outside of work, which allows them to devote more of their time in the office focusing on strategic tasks and collaborating with their colleagues.

The empowerment of staff members is central to optimising productivity, particularly in an age where employees know their value and find it easier than ever to forge careers and freelancers. With this in mind, you should also look to equip your employees with critical and analytical thinking skills, so that they can contribute to the decision-making processes within your business and achieve their full potential.

Ultimately, if you can provide your employees with a platform from which they can offer genuine value and pursue ambitious career goals, you will optimise their productivity levels in the short-term and over a sustained period of time.