Depression continues to be one of the most collective mental disorders in the United States, particularly in the LGBTQ community. Jointly, it affects approximately 18 million individuals in our country alone. An emotional state of isolation, loss, and detachment begins to plug one's mind. Activities that were once enjoyed no longer take an important role in your daily routine. Most individuals who fall prey to this terrible way of life often discover the difficulty involved in overcoming a depression episode. Establishing your own “wellness toolkit” can help you overcome your next depression episode.

For me, depression was a common occurrence – happening on a weekly basis. Finding approval of my dissimilarities in the LGBT community was no easy mission. In fact, it didn’t take much, only one undesirable recollection to flip my day. A few moments later, irritation, horror, and despair would haze my thought process like a bottomless fog in a low valley. My visualizations would quickly change from a confident outlook on life to narrow tunnel vision – having the ability to only see what was in my direct line of sight. Difficulties ran through my cognizance at a swift speed. Who would I turn to for help and what if my friends didn’t support me anymore? With each occurrence of misery, these questions became less vibrant and the fog got much heavier. I felt misplaced, wandering a world of great unknown and frustration.

If you are like me and dislike trusting medication to increase your frame of mind, it is critical that you have your own natural wellness toolkit to combat LGBTQ depression. By discovering hobbies that keep you engaged, you can eliminate the burden of this plaguing mental illness without the need for expensive medication, which often comes with many side effects.

In 2015, I overpowered the majority of my LGBTQ depression through discovering exquisiteness in life’s natural marvels. I found acceptance in living my own life, learning to live for myself and not to impress others. Let’s dismember my toolkit and comprehend what aided me the greatest:

I Spent Most Of My Evenings Surrounded By Nature

A brisk walk helped to support the development of my mental health. Each afternoon, I would hit the exercise trails in our local town. Not only does a light workout help strengthen your heart, but it helps to lessen your anxiety levels. Many readings confirm that a walk is just as effective as an antidepressant.

I Always Created A List of What I Was Good At

While struggling, I narrowed in on every negative characteristic I had. In its place, I decided to create a list of qualities I excelled at – and committed myself to reviewing this list on a daily basis. My trivial but expressive list involved; reading, writing, helping others, being a good friend, entrepreneurship, and college. I adapted the power of positive reinforcement to comprehend gifts God had blessed me with.

I Would Accomplish Small Tasks Around The House

Since youth, I have remained family oriented. For me, the task of accomplishment made me feel good. Something as simple as washing my car would help me improve. Disturbances by achieving small jobs (cleaning, spending time with an animal, working on my business, etc.) aided me with focusing on the “now moment” verse my entire life.

I Would Make Time To Talk To My Friends & Family

Conversing with others was a pronounced method to convey my moods. Partaking in family conversations and sustaining a group of acquaintances made this practice easier. By remaining open to my family and permitting them to have a part in my life, I was able to deliver judgments and philosophies much easier.

I Enjoyed Listening To Music

Have you ever heard the quote “a good song can help escalate your attitude?” In detail, this is actually correct. Discovering music that fascinated me really helped me to surmount the clash of despair. I would frequently syndicate this with my regular workouts. Nowadays, Natalie Merchant rests one of my preferred entertainers.

I Would Do Something Spontaneous

Instead of moping about, I would place emphasis on communicating with my friends and family to take spontaneous day trips. Whether it was to New York City, Boston or even to the local park, sharing time with somebody facilitated happiness. It is my recommendation to always have a close circle of friends to take impulsive excursions with.