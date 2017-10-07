Creating change; The Culture of Women’s Weight Loss and The Psychology of Deprivation

When it comes to women’s psychology, it’s hard to think of anything more hotly debated than weight and body image. From stories about the latest celebrity to “come out” as having an eating disorder to “how to’s” for getting rid of your mommy pooch, society constantly sends women cues about what we should do with our bodies.

At times, the conversation seems almost intentionally designed to create a cycle that constantly leads to two things: deprivation and self-sabotage. We judge our bodies according to unreasonable standards, work really hard to avoid eating certain foods, and then end up eating them anyway, which puts us right back where we started despite our efforts. When the next diet program rolls around promising its unreasonable results, you go all in—again. Again you use all the willpower you can muster to not eat your favorite foods, only to end up on the couch, on Friday night with a bowl of it on your lap. Surprise, surprise, you don’t lose 10 lbs in a week. You feel like a failure and the cycle starts over again.

Have you ever considered who benefits from continuing this cycle? It’s the big players in the weight loss industry. After all, they are the losers if women stop participating in this exhausting weight loss game. So, it shouldn’t surprise us that what gets left out of the conversation is real talk about the culture surrounding women’s weight loss.

Today, it’s time to end this B.S. cycle of deprivation and self-sabotage. It’s time to shine a light on this negative culture and discuss practical ways YOU can break free of this never-ending cycle—once and for all.

The Psychology of Deprivation

Along with the constant ‘dieting’, weight loss-weight gain roller coaster, yo-yo dieting, and repeated self-sabotage experienced by way too many women, another major component of the culture surrounding women’s weight loss and body image is the psychology of deprivation.

Master weight loss coach and certified expert on women’s nutrition, Brenda Lomeli, understands the psychology of deprivation firsthand. She has seen it at work in her clients (and p.s. she also successfully lost 70+ lbs, so YES! You could say this is personal for her!) time and time again.

As Brenda puts it, society “should’s” all over women. In your 20’s, you should focus on your career. In your 30’s you should focus on finding a husband and having kids. In your 40’s you should focus on taking back your career and your body.

When you are conditioned to approach life with an “I should” mentality, you end up feeling totally deprived. There’s no room for what you WANT in this formula. When you tell yourself “I shouldn’t have any more chips,” “I shouldn’t eat chocolate cake,” “I shouldn’t eat fast food,” you actually CREATE cravings for the very things you are trying to avoid. In other words, we set ourselves up for failure, which leads to—you guessed it—self-sabotage.

So, how can YOU break the cycle?

Brenda’s insights into how women actually create cravings that keep them stuck at a weight that makes them unhappy, led her to create ‘The Last 10’ system. ‘The Last 10’ is the only comprehensive approach designed specifically to empower women to overcome the psychology of deprivation and to break the cycle of self-sabotage, so they can lose those last stubborn pounds—permanently.

Brenda is incredibly passionate about changing the culture surrounding women’s weight loss and teaching women how to CREATE the results they WANT. Here are 3 of Brenda’s expert insider tips for releasing themselves from that feeling of deprivation:

1. Realize that it’s your thoughts—not what you eat or don’t eat—that causes you to feel deprived.

This is the best news ever, especially if you have been struggling for years to lose those last stubborn pounds. It means that you are completely in control of how you feel. Figure out how to flip that switch inside and there’s no limit to what you can do.

And this is the secret to giving up your favorite foods without feeling deprived too. Instead of saying “I shouldn’t have any more chips,” try saying “I’m choosing not to have any more chips because I want ‘X,Y, Z’ goals.” This is the formula for feeling empowered, excited, and committed to your goal. Not only will you be able to actually feel good while you lose weight—you’ll also actually lose it! And! It will be sustainable. Talk about a game changer.

2. Practice pausing [for 30 minutes].

Now, the above shift in thinking won’t magically eliminate your cravings for your favorite foods. It takes practice to truly become the master of your thoughts. One easy 3-step action to take when those cravings pop up goes like this:

Step 1. Recognize you are having a craving.

Step 2. Remind yourself that you create your feelings of ‘desire’ with your thoughts.

Step 3. Give yourself a 30-minute pause before you decide whether or not you truly want to have the food you are craving. (Notice: the decision comes from considering what you actually want, not from “ I can’t” or “I shouldn't”.) The difference is that it's always a choice. The ball is in your court. What this does is create a sense of empowerment, rather than the feeling that most women already know all too well: deprivation.

During this pause, reflect on your thoughts. Be curious, even fascinated, by what’s happening in your brain. If you’re into journaling, write down what you’re thinking and feeling during this 30 minutes. What are the thoughts you are thinking about this food, that are generating desire for it? Then, after 30 minutes, make your choice and whatever you choose to do in the end, own that choice. Be proud that you didn’t mindlessly go against your TRUE desires.

Rinse and Repeat. And just like that, you’ve replaced the toxic cycle of deprivation and self-sabotage with a healthy cycle of self-awareness and self-control.

3. Be the boss of your brain.

Brenda’s final tip is to be the boss of your brain. When she first discovered she could actually manage her thoughts and cravings, it changed everything for her. She says, “I no longer let my thoughts about food run the show! Thoughts about all the treats and foods (like ice cream, popcorn, and wine) were actually keeping me stuck and not allowing me to achieve what I truly wanted—a successful weight loss. Now I can intentionally redirect those thoughts toward what I really WANT. It just works.”

“Instead of creating cravings, I create exciting thoughts about that little black dress I’m going to wear on Friday night and how great I’m going to look and feel when I put it on.”

The best part is that you can do it too! All you need is to feel empowered and to be equipped with an approach that works. Brenda’s system is simple, straightforward, and effective. These 3 tips are just the beginning of a completely new weight loss experience and a journey towards deciding what you truly want—and creating the desire for THAT!

Just as we can choose to become the bosses of our brains, we can choose to change the culture surrounding women’s weight loss. Remember, the big players in the weight loss industry only have the power to continue the cycle of a never-ending weight struggle and deprivation—if we CHOOSE to give it to them.

If we, as women, really want to make progress in a way that eliminates deprivation, guilt, and weight loss frustrations, it’s time to talk about actual women’s experiences and the whole culture surrounding women’s weight loss. Brenda’s ready to lead that conversation and change the status quo by empowering and equipping fellow women with the necessary tools.