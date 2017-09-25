Creating Healthy Communities through Voting

By Bishop Dwayne Royster

While in some pockets of the country voting and civic engagement are woven into the fabric of daily life, it is even clear that the system is designed to decrease participation in others. It’s a sign of the reality that we’re far from the democracy the United States imagines itself to be.

Which is why, even – and especially – when the president is not on the ballot, we must vote and talk about voting.

Voting can and should be a tool for liberation, grounded in righteousness, because it is critical to building healthy communities from which no person is excluded. In some pockets of the country, voting can literally mean the difference between having a hospital or not, or being able to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Voting determines whether oppressive policies are enacted, pushing the most vulnerable even further into the margins of society and impacting generations.

Voter registration therefore should not be confined to a single day or the few weeks before the state-mandated deadlines before we vote for president. Nor should voter engagement focus only on registering people to vote or getting voters to show up at the polls every four years. It must be about building systems and structures that ensure voting is easier and creating strong vehicles – organizations and institutions – to make every vote matter.

While there has been some progress in expanding voter access – Illinois now has automatic voter registration – nearly half of all states have actually made it harder for voters to cast their votes since 2010.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, six of the 11 states that had the highest Black voter turnout in 2008 have since put new restrictions in place. More than half of the states which experienced the largest Latinx population growth between 2000 and 2010 have passed laws making it harder to vote. Sixty percent of the jurisdictions previously covered at least in part by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act have put new restrictions in place – four of them, including Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas, put those restrictions in place immediately after the Supreme Court decision gutting the civil rights measure.

In Alabama, for example, after passing a law requiring a photo ID to vote, the governor shuttered Department of Motor Vehicle offices across the state, particularly in counties with significant Black populations. People in Selma, Alabama, a place known for its role in the historic struggle for voting rights, must drive to a neighboring county to get the documentation required to vote.

In Georgia, the Secretary of State sent notices to more than 380,000 voters, threatening to take the first step in removing them from voter rolls by marking them as “inactive.” This is after Secretary of State Brian Kemp attempted to prevent voters from being able to register to vote if there was even the smallest difference between their ID and registration paperwork – a move which disproportionally impacted Black, Latinx and Asian-American voters.

Laws and actions like those in Alabama and in Georgia are modern day poll taxes. The restrictions to voting access are what the reading tests or forced guessing how many bubbles are on a bar of soap or how many jelly beans are in a jar looks like in 2017.

We can’t talk about voter registration without talking about how to overturn the laws consolidating power into the hands of the wealthy few. And we can’t only talk about voting and civic engagement before an election.

As a Christian, as a citizen of this country and as a human, I have a moral obligation to help put an end to abusive and oppressive voting practices. It starts with me, helping one neighbor at a time register to vote even if there’s not an election in November where I live, and working to remove any and all roadblocks that are preventing my neighbor from having a seat at the table to help shape their own community.