Creating Honest Elections: Notorious RBG, Ratf**king and Clerical Errors

Since corporations do not yet govern us directly, when we get rid of corrupt politicians, we will sever the cables of corporate control of the country. One way is by building a new party that refuses big donor money. The other is creating clean elections. Two battles to create honest elections are going down this week. One, on the West Coast, is a little-noticed but crucial Take Back the Vote Summit at the Berkeley Senior Center, CA, Oct. 7-8. (Never underestimate the power of the Gen-X/Millennials combined with the 1960s types who still live in Berkeley.) The other, on the East Coast, is a potentially game-changing U.S. Supreme Court case, Gill v Whitford. Our ace in that hole is Notorious RBG.

Self-Rule

Self-rule, the founding principle of the young United States— accepting no dictators or kings — was revolutionary in 1775 and still is. “We the People” still refuse to be led by anyone who inherited the power or took it by force. Instead, we expect leaders to be chosen by us in fair election and then to do what most of the voters want them to do, with protections for those of us who disagree. That’s the goal. So what we want has always been crystalline: a one person, one vote representative government chosen by our grassroots. We’ve come a long way.

Back in 1781, when the U.S. Constitution was adopted, slavery was still allowed in the south. Only white men over 21 with property were allowed to vote. Political party bosses, the leaders of private clubs not mentioned in the Constitution, moreover behind closed doors chose the nominees on which the rich white men voted.

Under huge citizen pressure, almost all that has changed. U.S. citizens first abolished the class distinction, amending the Constitution to empower all white men, with or without property, as voters. The Civil War and another Constitutional amendment ended slavery and the race distinction, defining “We the People” as all men, regardless of race (Granted, it would take the 1960s Civil Rights movement to make that stick.) In 1919, women won the vote and “We” became all citizens over 21, regardless of gender. Then in 1924, Native Americans won the right to dual citizenship: to retain membership in sovereign tribes and be U.S. citizens and voters. Then we demanded that kids old enough to be sent to a war were old enough to vote, thank you. Since 1971, “We” has referred to all citizens eighteen or older.

Political parties, those private political clubs not mentioned in the Constitution, have however been a growing nightmare for the entire two centuries.

We’ve Got a Short Way to Go, a Shorter Time To Get There

Polls show that two-thirds of our people are Progressive, for example against unprovoked invasive war, corporate control of government and political corruption. We support using tax dollars to help each other out and to make our country increasingly just. We demand a healthy people and environment and up-to-date infrastructures. Those positions however are to the left of both the drastically right-shifted Republicans and the rightist Neoliberals who run the Democratic Party. Unfortunately our elected “representatives” have not represented the supermajority of us for four decades.

instead, heads of global corporations spend mere thousands or millions to buy (”give political donations to”) Democratic and Republican politicians who in return give the global corporations trillions of our taxpayer dollars. That money for the already-rich is sucked in taxes from the disappearing middle class, and also generated by denying help to U.S. people in emergencies and opportunity to the U.S. poor, and by neglecting our environment, scientific endeavors and infrastructures.

Politicians represent the people who buy them. Election fraud holds the sell-outs in office. Corporate control of government depends on bought-off politicians and dirty elections. We can fix both because at last we can see both.

“Ratfucking”

Big Data Gerrymandering, the most dangerous form of election fraud, is fairly new and is the subject of the potentially game-changing Gill v Whitford case being argued before the Supreme Court beginning the first week of October, 2017. Big Data is the information that the government, corporations and social media have on us. Using it, mathematicians working for politicians first predict how individuals will vote, then put us in crazily-shaped voting districts or “gerrymanders” that assure that — no matter how the people actually vote — Republicans will win.

While voters in places like Kentucky blame each other for losing control of their state governments, it’s “big data gerrymandering” that has shifted most state legislatures and governorships to the Republicans, a distinct minority in the United States.

Skilled practitioners of this dark art say that citizens are being “ratfucked,” which is the title of an academic book on the subject, Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy. As author David Daley makes clear, since a Constitutional Convention can be called by the vote of three-fourths of the state legislatures, if the Republicans take over only seven more state legislatures, the oil industry billionaire Koch Brothers and hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, the major funders of modern Republicans, will have the votes they need to rewrite the US Constitution.

In spite of this clear threat to the Constitution itself, during oral arguments in Gill v Whitford, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsach (whom Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hurriedly put on the Court in time for this case) smugly intoned that the Constitution does not allow the federal government to meddle in state affairs in order to protect one-person-one-vote elections.

In the Supreme Court, representative government’s greatest champion is tiny, scrappy Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, known to younger generations as “Notorious RBG”. According to attorney and reporter Jeffrey Toobin, 91-year-old Ginsburg who is ”bent with age” and downright “droopy”...”didn’t even raise her head before offering a brisk and convincing dismissal.” Ginsburg growled, “Where did ‘one person, one vote’ come from?”

From the U.S. Constitution of course. “An audible woo...echoed through the courtroom,” and Ginsburg’s comment seemed to shut Gorsuch up.

Notorious RBG got it on the record, so coming generations will know, but that does not change the fact that with Gorsuch added, the weight of the Supreme Court is shifting against us. We need quickly to use what legislative control we still have to clean up the system. That’s where the Berkeley Take Back the Vote summit comes in, because electoral fraud is not confined to big data gerrymandering and not coming only from the Republicans. Democratic leaders are poster children for electoral fraud.

As the Democratic National Committee [DNC]’s attorney said in a recent court case, “If we wanted to pick the nominee in a back room smoking cigars like in the old days we legally could....” In 2016, they basically did.

The Blatant Fraud in the 2016 Primaries

Although the Democratic Party is a private club containing only a fourth of US voters at best, the Democrats and the even smaller Republican party in their “primary elections” select the two people between whom in the November “general election” we citizens are allowed to choose. The Democrats and Republicans do not select well. The Clinton v Trump general election featured the most despised pair of nominees in modern US history.

Protecting their power against our growing rebellion, the Democratic and Republican parties however do everything from hacking their own voting machines to suppressing the vote to refusing to count any ballots that they don’t like. To Gen-X.Millennials, two reasonably mathematically adept and quite computer-savvy generations, that fraud was blatantly obvious in the 2016 Democratic primary contest.

Bernie Sanders, soon with a 60% national approval rating nationwide, later 72% among blacks whom the mainstream media say he “cannot reach”, confronted Hillary Clinton, whose approval rating was and remains below sea level. Guess who won.

Numerous types of fraud left tracks. Voting machines can easily be told to automatically assign for example 10% of Candidate A’s votes to Candidate B. That’s called “vote shifting”. The U.S. State Department, which Clinton once headed, views anything above a 4% difference between exit polls and election results as strong evidence of fraudulent vote shifting.

In the 2016 Democratic primaries, the evidence of vote shifts in eleven states was off the charts. There were up to 12% discrepancies between exit polls in Tuesday and election results on Wednesday — and always in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Machines left unattended are easy to hack. In late July, 2017, at DefCon in Vegas, hackers held a contest to see if — and if so how fast — they could hack the various makes of voting machines. They swiftly penetrated all thirty.

The machines which were used in the Democratic primaries were even easier than that. Although voting machines in other countries do not have USB ports — the slots on the side which allow a flash drive to be inserted — many spotted in the Democratic primaries did have USB ports.

Electronic voting is not only safe, but preferable, if each voting machine 1) is “open source,” that is if the software code can be checked by any savvy voter for manipulation; and 2) the voting has “paper trails” with hard copies kept. All the suspect counties, those with over 4% discrepancies between exit polls and election results, used electronic voting machines without paper trails. Those machines were not open source, their software could not be checked for changes by anyone but the global-corporate manufacturer. Some of those state Democratic parties had moreover borrowed voting machines from the global-manufacturers, returning them to the corporations immediately after the election, vaporizing evidence.

Republicans are adept at vote shifting too.

According to politico-economic reporter Matt Taibbi in his book Insane Clown President, in the November general election, vote shifts above 4% and always in Donald Trump’s favor occurred, and they occurred only in those counties that had electronic voting without paper trails. When Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein attempted to challenge the general election results in several swing states, Trump’s people -- not Clinton’s -- were all over the attempted recounts, first attempting to legally block them, then sending phalanxes of lawyers to the recounts, looming over and talking to people trying to count, finally going through the courts to abort the recounts.

Voter suppression was meanwhile rampant.

Voter fraud -- that is, either U.S. citizens successfully attempting to vote multiple times in the same election or non-citizens voting at all -- is different from electoral fraud and is exceptionally rare in the United States. There is no reputable evidence that it occurred in either the primaries or the general election. That is, there were no “millions of people voting multiple times”, as President Donald Trump has alleged.

Instead, working through Republican-controlled state governments, Trump’s campaign systematically struck from the voter rolls people with common names like “Rosa Gonzales” or “Leroy Jones” but living in different cities and states -- on the grounds that all people named Rosa Gonzales in the United States were in fact one person.That was voter suppression on Trump’s part, culling people with common Hispanic and African American from the rolls. Currently, he using his power as president to force states to give him all their voter lists. Attorney generals are resisting.

In state after state, the Democratic Party had meanwhile closed polling places in areas heavy with Sanders voters — in and around universities for example.

That both depressed voting in those areas and resulted in long lines and up to 10-hour waits in other polls. Clinton’s voting demographic was older, richer, less likely to lose a job by waiting than were Sanders voters who were often working class.

The “clerical errors” resulting in voter suppression were amazing in size and number. In New York City, in Brooklyn where Sanders was born, the Democratic Party declared 102,717 registered Democrats ineligible, not notifying them until they showed up to vote. The biggest clerical error in our history is of course the one made in 1886 when a Supreme Court clerk wrongly recorded that the Court had decided that corporations were immortal persons, protected by the Bill of Rights. A whole body of law and our corrupt political system has been built on that nonexistent corporate personhood foundation.

Disgusted with this set-up, most voters are registering Independent, which in all but one of the 50 states is not a party but a non-partisan stance. By 2020, according to Gallup, over half of us will be registered nonpartisan....

Shutting Out Non-Partisans, Most of Us

Such Independents, already 44% of the electorate in 2016, were overwhelmingly pro-Sanders in the Democratic primary. The Democratic Party methodically prevented them from voting in the primaries. Artificially inflating their size, the two old parties require for example that nonpartisans register in a party to vote in the primaries, so to vote for Sanders, Independents had to first register as Democrats. Far easier said than done.

Many states’ Democratic parties like that of New York require nonpartisans to register in their party as much as a year ahead of time before they know who’s running. So to vote for Sanders in spring 2016, New York nonpartisans had to have registered as Democrats in early 2015, before the then-unknown Sanders had declared. Nonpartisans coming into the Democratic Party to vote in the primaries in states like California are issued special ballots. In California in 2016, the Democrats airily disallowed those largely pro-Sanders special ballots, and then didn’t include them in paper-trail tallies.

Of course, pro-Sanders Independents could vote in the November election, but by that point their choice had been run off the map and they had to choose whether they detested Trump or Clinton more.

Democratic and Republican primaries are tax-funded, a public function. Catching on, some states are now “open election, same day registration” allowing nonpartisans to make that party choice on primary election day. Almost half of US voters are meanwhile subject to being disenfranchised at the whim of these two private clubs — and that’s even before the other forms of electoral fraud set in....

******************************