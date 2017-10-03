Creating New Advertising Inventory Opportunities Through Branded Integration Measurement

By Renee Plato, SVP, Solutions and Innovation at Nielsen

Sponsored programming and product placements are all around us— from the sitcom actor grabbing for his favorite kind of ice cream to on-screen auto racing telemetry sponsored by a luxury wristwatch brand.

In fact, during the 2016-17 TV season, 611 different brands engaged in on-screen branded integrations over the major English-language broadcast networks alone during primetime, up from 574 just three years prior. While these branded integrations have been used by advertisers for decades, the actual effect they have had on consumers’ own desires have to date has been relatively ambiguous.

With the advent of new technologies, such as ad skipping and Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) viewing, advertisers are seeking ways expose their brands and products to viewers beyond the traditional :30 second or :15 second ad format have a unique opportunity. Embedding brands and products within the content can be a highly effective way to ensure marketing exposure— if marketers and brands have the appropriate tools for evaluating them in a standardized way, that is.

While advertisers recognize that branded integrations are a valuable way to reach consumers, many have lacked the tools and understanding needed to accurately measure their true value.

With the increased reliance on product placements and brand integrations as a marketing strategy, measuring the value of exposure has become crucial to the industry in order to appropriately transact on them, by both media owners looking to optimize ad inventory and by brands seeking the best way to capitalize on an engaged consumer.

Programmers and advertisers can benefit from having a consistent way for product and brand exposures to be valued across screens and devices by including such factors as size, location, duration, brand hits, and impact factor.

And the type and quality of integration has a direct impact on how a brand resonates with the viewer and the level of recall in which a viewer is able to attribute to the brand featured in a product placement. If the placement was featured in a distinctive way there is higher brand recall and ultimately higher associated value for the integration. It’s this type of consistent, qualitative measurement helps programmers and advertisers better understand how to deliver strong brand resonance through product placements and how to attribute a currency to the inventory across any platforms.