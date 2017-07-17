Creativity is Non-negotiable: 3 Key Reasons Why You Need to be More Creative as an Entrepreneur

“If it isn’t broke, then why fix it.”

That’s the kind of attitude that a lot of people have when it comes to running their business. The truth is that as an entrepreneur, you need to be continuously finding ways to “fix it” because there will always be one business trying to “break” your ranking in the industry. That’s the real face of competition.

Competition gives tough love. Although competition has the power to push you to be more innovative, develop better products and services and increase your drive to raise the bar, it can crush your spirit and make you start wondering if you’re good enough to still be on the market. Be that as it may, there’s one important lesson competition teaches – get creative or fizzle out.

It’s s a known fact that as an entrepreneur you need to be able to do something that will make your business stand out from the ones in your industry. This would require you to be an out-of-the-box-thinker at all times. And when the competition is stiff you need to be able to think on your feet on how you can add a bit of jazz to your business.

When your entrepreneurial mind is plugged in to your creative mind, magic happens. This is what happened with Comedy Guys. You see, when your kind of driving gets you a ticket, that can be frustrating. In Texas, bad driving equals need to take driving course to prove your ability to improve your driving skills.

But what if you’re faced with tens of thousands of driving courses that all promise you the same result, like improved driving skills and “so much more” (whatever that could be)? A smart entrepreneur will turn the odds in their favor by getting creative with their own business. This is what Mark Cooper, founder of Comedy Guys did.

Believing that “People learn more when they’re not snoring” Mark plugged into his creative mind and hired professional actors and comedians to make the whole experience something you could learn and laugh at the same time.

This is the kind of creativity that you, as an entrepreneur, need to keep practicing in your business. Here are just a few reasons why it’s extremely crucial that you do.

1. You raise the bar in your industry

The only way you are able to win when it comes to competing in the industry is to do something that is more superior. In this case, superiority is determined by your ability to keep your business on top of the host of others doing something similar to you.

To raise the bar, you need ideas. And these ideas need to be unique. For them to be unique, you need to be creative. When you develop something that is new and innovative, you create something that is one of a kind in your niche. In essence, you become a pacesetter and pacesetters set the tone of the market.

2. You solve problems more efficiently than others in your niche

Where there is a problem, there is a business. Of course, all the businesses established first started with the intention to be able to solve a problem. But in this current age, consumers are not only looking for how they can solve their problems, they are looking for ways they can solve their problems faster and more efficiently.

It takes a lot of creativity to find a simple and more effective solution to a problem. Take Dropbox, for example. They were developed with the purpose of making your files, pictures or documents available and easy to access without your having to store them in your flashdrive. You never have to worry about forgetting your flashdrive at home when you already have cloud where you store things in.

In other words, the creative thinking behind Dropbox turned out to be a threat to the companies that produce USB flashdrives. As cloud storage grows to be an effective means of storing information, it’s kicking USB flashdrives out of the market.

3. You stand out

A good number of business owners take the “lazy man’s approach” to business sometimes. When they see a particular business doing well, they start by copying everything about the business venture. This is probably the safest way to start a business. Although you are guaranteed some patronage, it doesn’t make you any different from anyone else carrying out the same kind of business.