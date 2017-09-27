Credit Freeze Is Not the End All, Be All

Since the Equifax data breach, there has been lots of great advice from experts on how important a credit freeze is to protect yourself and your identity. Although most of the advice is great, I think there’s a critical point missing. First of all, rather than spending time trying to find out if your personal data was compromised or not in the Equifax breach, just assume that it was. Next, I hear lots of experts advised that a credit freeze is a wise idea. Just because you have a credit freeze does not mean you are totally protected. Remember, from what we know of the Equifax hack, there was driver’s license data, name, address, and birthdate data taken as well. None of these items of information will be protected using a credit freeze. These are all pieces of information that could be used to create fake identity documents, like driver’s licenses or passports. With fake documentation, a criminal could cash checks using your identity or present it to a hospital for billing after receiving medical care. And in the worst-case scenario, a criminal could be carrying your identification during the commission of a crime. I don’t mean to alarm or frighten you, but when it comes to your credit and your identity, let’s prepare for the worst and hope for the best. So, what are the steps you need to take?